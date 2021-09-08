IT Athlete of the Week: Hickory Ridge’s Ella Couper

HARRISBURG – Ella Couper believed it was going to be a special day from the moment she took her first swing at the Rocky River Golf Club on Aug. 30.
“I was feeling good,” the Hickory Ridge High School junior girls golfer recalled. “It’s our home course, so I knew which way the greens were going.”
But this?
Little did Couper know that this would be a remarkable day -- a once-in-in-a-lifetime kind of day.
This would be the day that Couper, the 16-year-old who decided she wanted to be good at the game about five years ago, would achieve something golfers who’ve played the sport for decades never achieve.
On the par-3, 109-yard fifth hole at Rocky River, during a match against Charlotte Ardrey Kell, Couper used a pitching wedge to sink a hole-in-one.
For her performance, Couper has been named the Independent Tribune’s Athlete of the Week.
Like many holes-in-one, Couper didn’t actually see her ball roll into the hole.
“You can’t really see the flag from the tee box,” she said. “There’s a bit of hill, so I knew I had to at least aim to the middle of the green. I knew it was curving down to the right a little bit.
“I kind of knew it was going to hit close, at least.”
Feeling cautiously optimistic, Couper began the walk down the hill toward the fifth green. She didn’t see the ball, so she looked around a little more.
Hickory Ridge coach Eric Winterberg, who was making his way from the fourth tee, described the scene.
“My understanding is that they knew she hit a good shot, but they didn’t see where it landed,” Winterberg said. “So they were looking around the green, and one girl yelled out, ‘Why don’t you look in the hole!’
“That’s about the time I heard all the excitement.”
Couper approached the hole, and that’s when she knew for sure: She had indeed hit an ace.
She jumped up and down. She clenched her fists. She let loose the exultation that’s become a part of American sports culture:
“Let’s gooooo!” she screamed.
Couper’s father, Tom, who also is a Ragin’ Bulls assistant coach, had also been a hole behind, working with another group. However, his wife Mindy was on the scene. They both beamed with pride as Ella enjoyed her moment.
Winterberg, who’s played the game for 30 years and spent time coaching his own daughters, 2021 Hickory Ridge graduate and SUNY-Cortland freshman golfer Claudia and current Bulls junior Helena, said he had never experienced anything like it.
“Both my daughters play, and I’ve been around junior golf for about seven years, and I’ve never been around a junior golf tournament that’s had a hole-in-one,” Winterberg said. “It’s just an amazing accomplishment, and I love the fact that she was able to do it, and do it in competition. There’s probably nothing more exciting for her in her life than to get a hole-in-one during a high school match.
“It’s just a great thing to see. I was so excited.”
Couper is the Bulls’ No. 2 player, behind Helena Winterberg, and her head coach said having attained that status is a testament to her work ethic.
“I think over the last two years, she’s improved dramatically,” Eric Winterberg said. “She was a borderline upper 40s, low 50s golfer, and this season she’s consistently been in the low to mid-40s, which is great. I think she’s putting a whole lot of time into the game. It usually happens around that junior year that they get that bug, and she’s got it.
“And her teammates were really excited for her. I don’t think any of them had ever seen a hole-in-one in their careers.”
Couper spent time answering a few more questions from the Independent Tribune:
How did you get into golf?
I started going to the First Tee of Greater Charlotte. I really liked it early on. It showed me a lot of great tools, besides golf, to use in my life now. I’ve learned how to get to get to know people and meet people you don’t usually meet in school, and I’ve learned how to talk to people and greet people.
What’s it like being on the Hickory Ridge team?
It’s been really fun. You get to meet a lot of new people, and you get to play the same sport, so it’s kind of really fun to talk to them.
What did you do after the match in which you fired your ace?
I went out for dinner with all of my teammates. We went to Chick-fil-A because some of us still had to do some homework, so we wanted to stop somewhere quick.
What are your interests other than golf?
I like to play music, I like to be outside. I like to go walking as well, just do a lot of stuff outside.
Do you have a pre-match routine?
I go to the putting green and warm up there for about 30 minutes. Then I go to the range and start hitting wedges, and then I keep going up and up through each club.
Who is your favorite golfer?
Rory McIlroy
What’s your favorite movie?
I like to watch “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
What’s your favorite song?
“That Girl” by Olly Murs
IPhone or Android?
IPhone. I just never really had an Android.
If you could go out to dinner with anyone, past or present, who would it be?
Probably Rory McIlroy and (LPGA golfer) Maria Fassi. And Jordan Spieth, too. I watch him every once and a while.
If you were stranded on an island and could only bring one thing, what would it be?
Water.
If you could have a super power, what which would you choose?
Probably super speed. I like to be outside, so I think that would be a good running tool.
Finish this sentence: Ten years from now, Ella Couper will be …
… hopefully out of college and finding a new job for a technology and engineering business.