IT Athlete of the Week: Hickory Ridge’s Ella Couper

“Both my daughters play, and I’ve been around junior golf for about seven years, and I’ve never been around a junior golf tournament that’s had a hole-in-one,” Winterberg said. “It’s just an amazing accomplishment, and I love the fact that she was able to do it, and do it in competition. There’s probably nothing more exciting for her in her life than to get a hole-in-one during a high school match.

“It’s just a great thing to see. I was so excited.”

Couper is the Bulls’ No. 2 player, behind Helena Winterberg, and her head coach said having attained that status is a testament to her work ethic.

“I think over the last two years, she’s improved dramatically,” Eric Winterberg said. “She was a borderline upper 40s, low 50s golfer, and this season she’s consistently been in the low to mid-40s, which is great. I think she’s putting a whole lot of time into the game. It usually happens around that junior year that they get that bug, and she’s got it.

“And her teammates were really excited for her. I don’t think any of them had ever seen a hole-in-one in their careers.”

Couper spent time answering a few more questions from the Independent Tribune:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How did you get into golf?