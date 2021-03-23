JOE HABINA COLUMN: Inside Mount Pleasant's heart-felt victory over Anson

CONCORD – How many times have we heard it? A player, a coach, a team, or a fan claiming adversity as a motivating factor for a victory. Sometimes, even championships have been won in the spirit of overcoming real and/or imagined obstacles.
On Saturday, the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Mount Pleasant football team almost overdosed on adversity.
Playing the Anson Bearcats in a matchup of early Rocky River 2A/3A Conference leaders, the Tigers played their best and most spectacular football when things weren’t going their way. The troubles they overcame were very real, and almost entirely self-inflicted.
Culminating with a goal line stand in the final minute of the game in which Mount Pleasant stopped Anson literally inches from the end zone, the Tigers escaped with a 14-9 triumph to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the league. Anson dropped to 1-3, 1-1.
“It will give you a heart attack,” said a heavy-breathing Ryan Tyson, whose standard, 2-yard quarterback keeper on the final play allowed the closing seconds to tick away and thus avoid any serious medical treatment.
“That was great. We fought back. The O-line picked it up. It was all just great. I’m at a loss for words.”
Starting with the venue, playing the game out of necessity at Central Cabarrus’ Larry Honeycutt Field wasn’t necessarily adverse as much as it was unique. Anson couldn’t host the game, originally scheduled for Friday, because its home stadium was too soggy from the previous days’ rains.
So the Tigers playing a conference rival, who had to travel more than 40 miles and was still considered to be the home team, at the stadium of a Cabarrus County rival made things a little off kilter from the opening kickoff. It didn’t keep Bearcats fans away, as they matched the Tigers supporters in terms of numbers.
In a matter of foreshadowing events that would eventually have much more serious repercussions, Mount Pleasant fumbled the ball away to Anson on its first drive. The Tigers gained 9, 10, 12, and 13 yards, respectively, on its first four plays, only to lose possession at the Bearcats’ 24-yard line.
Despite both teams having moderate success moving the ball in the first half, neither team scored.
Mount Pleasant had a second-and-1 at the Anson 5-year line in the second quarter but failed on three plays to score or gain the first down. On the ensuing possession, the Bearcats grounded out three first downs but just barely crossed midfield before punting.
The Tigers’ first possession of the second half started even more ominously than their first drive of the game. An Anson punt gave Mount Pleasant the ball at its 11-yard line, and things got worse on the very next play.
A high snap sailed through Tyson’s hands and went 2 yards deep in the end zone. Tyson recovered it and quickly whirled a throw to his right that went out of bounds. Wide receiver Bryce Parker was in the vicinity, but Mount was penalized for intentional grounding resulting in a safety.
Four minutes and 10 seconds into the third quarter, and the score was Anson 2, Mount Pleasant 0.
Tigers fans got nervous near the end of the quarter when big losses on first and second downs pushed their team back to its own 6-yard line. Here’s how Mount Pleasant senior receiver Max White, lining up on Tyson’s left, described the following third-and-23 play:
“(The defender) started off pressing me, so I knew I could beat him. I got a good start, and I got a great pass from my QB, and I’m glad that the line could block so he had time to get the ball off … When I caught it (near the sideline around midfield), I knew there was no chance of them catching me. I just ran as hard as I could until I scored the touchdown.”
A 94-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion pass from Tyson to White on the last plays of the third quarter, and Mount Pleasant led 8-2.
After an exchange of possessions to open the fourth quarter, Anson started a drive at its own 25. Senior running back Shamond Ingram, whose brutal running tormented the Tigers all game, burst through the middle of the line for a big gain.
Twenty yards up field, Ingram was stripped of the ball. Mount Pleasant defensive back Keegan Moose had the best chance to recover it, but the ball squirted away from him as he pounced on it. Instead, Anson’s Kobe Teal picked it up near the 50-yard line and carried it to the end zone for a 9-8 Bearcats lead with 6:37 left in the game.
Up until that point, the only time Parker fielded any type of Anson kick was when he fair caught a punt late in the third quarter. But the senior finally had a chance to make a return on the Bearcats’ ensuing kickoff.
“The wind was blowing against the ball, so it felt like it was taking forever to come down,” said Parker. “But then as soon as I got it (at the 16-yard line), I was looking, and I could tell there was going to be a hole there (through the middle), and I started running toward it.
“My teammates blocked well for me and gave me a hole. Once I hit that, I just had to break one person (at the Tigers’ 40), and I was gone.”
Parker’s touchdown gave Mount Pleasant a 14-9 lead, but in a “roller coaster” game like this, per Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns’ description, it was as if the Tigers weren’t going to be satisfied until they gave Anson one more chance to win and then take it away.
Mount Pleasant got the ball back at the Anson 48 - with its lead secure - with 3:35 left in the game. But on second-and-4, another shotgun snap sailed past Tyson, and Anson’s Joseph Merritt recovered at the Tigers’ 34 with 2:36 to go.
Ingram, who had a game-high 187 yards on 27 rushes, carried on five of the Bearcats’ six plays to give his team a first-and-goal at the 7. Each team would use all three of its timeouts in the final 1:21 as strategizing became critical.
After two Ingram carries covered 4 yards, running back Darren Harrington was stopped for no gain on third down. On the next play, Ingram lined up at tailback in a Power-I formation.
At the snap of the ball, quarterback Luke Hyatt handed off to fullback Deondre Crowder, who was met quickly by a powerful cluster of Mount Pleasant defenders. However, the Bearcats’ offensive line was up to the challenge, and Crowder’s movement and destiny became a battle of the respective lines’ strength and wills.
The Tigers prevailed as Moose, Bobby Fink, Jase Yount, Layton Honeycutt, Brennen Jones, and Kade Leonard were among the defenders who emerged from the scrum.
“They tried to run it up the middle with that fullback,” said Leonard, a senior defensive back who finished with seven tackles. “We just stuck him in the hole, and we all just piled in to push him back. We knew he wasn’t going to get it.”
With 39 seconds left, Mount Pleasant took over possession just inches from its own goal line. With both teams having exhausted their timeouts, Tyson’s keeper on the next play ran out the clock.
“Amazing,” said Johns, on how his team emerged as a frontrunner in the conference race. “We have some things we have to fix and get better at. (Friday night) I went down to Marshville and watched Forest Hills (Mount’s next opponent) play. They have a heckuva defense. So we might have another 14-9 game next week, too.