JOE HABINA COLUMN: Inside Mount Pleasant's heart-felt victory over Anson

Up until that point, the only time Parker fielded any type of Anson kick was when he fair caught a punt late in the third quarter. But the senior finally had a chance to make a return on the Bearcats’ ensuing kickoff.

“The wind was blowing against the ball, so it felt like it was taking forever to come down,” said Parker. “But then as soon as I got it (at the 16-yard line), I was looking, and I could tell there was going to be a hole there (through the middle), and I started running toward it.

“My teammates blocked well for me and gave me a hole. Once I hit that, I just had to break one person (at the Tigers’ 40), and I was gone.”

Parker’s touchdown gave Mount Pleasant a 14-9 lead, but in a “roller coaster” game like this, per Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns’ description, it was as if the Tigers weren’t going to be satisfied until they gave Anson one more chance to win and then take it away.

Mount Pleasant got the ball back at the Anson 48 - with its lead secure - with 3:35 left in the game. But on second-and-4, another shotgun snap sailed past Tyson, and Anson’s Joseph Merritt recovered at the Tigers’ 34 with 2:36 to go.