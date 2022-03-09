JOE HABINA COLUMN: State semifinals loss doesn’t damper Vikings’ special season

MORGANTON – Not unlike its view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team’s hopes of reaching the mountaintop of the Class 3A state championship was in the team bus’ rearview mirror heading east on Interstate 40 as daylight turned to dusk Saturday.
In both perspectives, the Vikings were really, really close.
It took a trip to the neutral site of Morganton Freedom High School, at the foothills of the North Carolina high country, for Central Cabarrus to compete in the 3A West Regional finals against a West Charlotte team whose record (now 21-9) was much inferior to the Vikings’ but whose talent was much more comparable.
The Lions’ ability to execute offensively against Central Cabarrus’ signature rabid defensive pursuit proved to be an equalizer the Vikings hadn’t seen this year. Unable to overcome an early deficit that broadened until the fourth quarter, Central Cabarrus dropped an 84-75 decision and suffered its first loss of the season.
“They played hard, and they’re great kids,” said Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker of his players, echoing sentiments he has expressed all season. “I’m so proud of what they accomplished. A lot of (teams) would have taken this (amount of success) in a heartbeat … They took it hard in (the locker room).”
The Vikings won 30 games this season - the most in school history - sweeping through the regular season, the South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament, and the first four rounds of the state tournament. All of their 30 victories were by double-digit margins.
Most of the Vikings’ victories were anticlimactic, but that didn’t prevent fans from turning out in droves. Obviously they were supporting a winning team, but it was if they hought they were going to miss out on history if they didn’t show out.
That support continued into Saturday’s regional final game despite everyone having to drive more than 90 miles to be there. Baker said about 50 people showed up at Central Cabarrus to provide a send-off for the team’s 100-minute drive. People of all ages clad in green and gold filled the entire lower level of the visitor’s side of Freedom High’s gym. And that doesn’t include Central Cabarrus’ “6th Man”-named student section that claimed a set of bleachers underneath one of the baskets.
Everyone knew West Charlotte would pose a bigger threat than any of the Vikings’ previous 30 opponents. Rich with five state championships over the last 35 years, West Charlotte is one of those programs that always raises eyebrows when its name pops up on a tournament bracket. What felt threatening is that the school had always been classified in 4A, but for the first time, the Lions bumped down to 3A this year.
The Lions held their own this season as one of two 3A teams in the combined 3A/4A Queen City Conference.
West Charlotte coach Jacoby Davis said he was well aware of the reputation Central Cabarrus built. He knew they were a team that likes to apply defensive pressure and space teams out offensively. He also was in tune that the Vikings’ had less size than his team and used fewer players in its rotation.
Central Cabarrus’ vulnerabilities eventually affected the game’s outcome, but it wasn’t as if the Vikings had no control over them. They had always found a way to compensate for those same vulnerabilities for 30 games.
As guard-heavy as Central Cabarrus is, the Vikings are still a good rebounding team. But those efforts are often aided by how well they are able to create space around the defensive and offensive baskets.
For three-plus quarters, West Charlotte had ways to counter most of Central Cabarrus’ strengths.
The Lions’ passed the length of the court instead of its width, which countered the Vikings’ trapping defense. West Charlotte rebounded well because its players were in good position in the paint. And Central Cabarrus missed a ton of layups because most of them were contested by the Lions’ physical play around the basket.
“(West Charlotte) pressures the ball, and in the first half they played us man-to-man for the first time since I don’t know when,” said Baker. “… I think we got knocked back.
“This time of year, I haven’t practiced real hard and gone five-on-five because I don’t want kids to get beat up and hurt. So I thought it would take us a little bit to get used to the speed, playing man-to-man. But in the second half I thought we did really well.”
Central Cabarrus’ issues continued for more three quarters. It trailed by 17 points twice in the fourth quarter, including at the 6:12 mark. A 13-3 Vikings run helped chip away at their deficit, and when Carson Daniel drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner with 51 seconds remaining, Central Cabarrus trailed 80-75.
Unfortunately, the Vikings never got any closer. Landon King scored West Charlotte’s final eight points to close out the victory. The Lions play Fayetteville Seventy-First for the state championship on Saturday.
“It was a good season,” said senior sixth man Jay’kwon “Boogey” Diaz-Cruz. “I expected us to make it this far, to go a little farther. I didn’t expect us to go out like this. I enjoyed every last minute of it.
“Next year (my teammates), they got it. They’re up next year for sure … I want to watch them get past the semifinals. I want to see them actually get a (state) championship.”
Central Cabarrus is left to prepare for next season. All five of its starters will return: juniors Jaiden Thompson, Gavin Bullock, and Adriel Miller, and sophomore brothers Chase and Carson Daniel. Including Diaz-Cruz and reserve forward Emerson Baker, the Vikings will graduate only two seniors.
“I hate it’s over,” said Baker. “It’s funny that it comes to a screeching stop. On Monday afternoon, we don’t have practice. You get to go home like a normal person.
“But the process is good, and the kids work hard. We may not have shot it well, but they never did not put the effort in … The future is bright for us. I’m proud of them. The school is buzzing.”