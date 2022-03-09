JOE HABINA COLUMN: State semifinals loss doesn’t damper Vikings’ special season

The Vikings won 30 games this season - the most in school history - sweeping through the regular season, the South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament, and the first four rounds of the state tournament. All of their 30 victories were by double-digit margins.

Most of the Vikings’ victories were anticlimactic, but that didn’t prevent fans from turning out in droves. Obviously they were supporting a winning team, but it was if they hought they were going to miss out on history if they didn’t show out.

That support continued into Saturday’s regional final game despite everyone having to drive more than 90 miles to be there. Baker said about 50 people showed up at Central Cabarrus to provide a send-off for the team’s 100-minute drive. People of all ages clad in green and gold filled the entire lower level of the visitor’s side of Freedom High’s gym. And that doesn’t include Central Cabarrus’ “6th Man”-named student section that claimed a set of bleachers underneath one of the baskets.