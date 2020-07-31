Joggers struck by Cabarrus Sheriff's deputy cruiser

CABARRUS — The NC State Highway patrol is investigating after a jogger was hit by a Cabarrus County Sheriff's Deputy cruiser in Harrisburg.
Around 5:33 am Friday, July 31, a Cabarrus County Sheriff's Deputy assigned to the Harrisburg Division was driving east on Stallings Road in Harrisburg, said Chief James Bailey. As the deputy was turning left onto Harrisburg Veterans Parkway, two joggers were running along the parkway.
One jogger was struck by the cruiser. The 19-year-old was pinned underneath the cruiser for several minutes, Bailey said. The second jogger received some injuries during his attempt to help the pinned man.
Officials at the scene stated that the deputy had a blinking yellow light before turning left.
After the collision, other sheriff's deputies, Harrisburg Fire Department crews and Cabarrus County EMS were on the scene. After several minutes, Bailey said, crews were able to lift the cruiser and unpin the jogger.
The jogger had serious injuries, but they are not expected to be life threatening, Bailey stated. Both joggers were transported to Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.
Around 6 a.m., Stallings Road was closed off to one lane for two hours for the State Highway Patrol. The collision is still under investigation.
The names of those involved are being withheld at the family’s request, Bailey stated.
