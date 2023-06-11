KANNAPOLIS – Two big scoring barrages and the strong arm of Maddox Langley spelled elation for the Kannapolis Junior Legion Post 146 and doom for Mount Pleasant Friday night, as the Kannapolis club took a 10-0 victory in five innings at A.L. Brown High School.

Langley was stellar on the mound as he pitched all five innings, striking out two and allowing just one hit while posting the shutout.

Post 146 scored most of its runs in two innings, but that’s much more than it needed, putting up five runs in the second inning and four in the fifth. Kannapolis also picked up a run in the fourth inning,

Leading batters for the Kannapolis club included Jakeb Johnson, who posted a game-high three hits and four RBIs, and Langley, who added two more hits and four RBIs.

Matthew Blume drew a pair of walks for Post 146, and Nick Laws had one.

Friday marked the second consecutive victory for the Kannapolis club, as it is coming off a 15-11 win over Carson.

Post 146 next plays host to Davidson County on Thursday at A.L. Brown High School.

For Mount Pleasant, Ian Herring had the lone hit, and Heath Klingensmith walked twice.

Landon Barringer pitched 2.2 innings for Mount Pleasant, striking out one batter in the loss. Carter Rowland went two innings, registering two strikeouts.