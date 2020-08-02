Kannapolis adds properties on North Avenue to its plans

The Kannapolis City Council voted unanimously Monday to amend the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan to assign a new area designation to properties at 319 North Ave. and 320 North Ave.
The new designation given to the properties is a Future Land Use and Character Area designation of “Suburban Activity 1,” which will allow the city to eventually develop the land in a number of ways.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the property be added at its July 8 meeting to the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan and given the new designation of “Suburban Activity 1.”
A “Suburban Activity 1” designation includes primarily regional-scale commercial development that can accommodate large format commercial development as primary uses and multi-family residential development as secondary uses. The City Council also adopted a resolution to amend the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan after the vote to amend it.
“It was determined by City Council that the proposed amendment was necessary to ensure that future development is consistent with the goals, objectives and policies of the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan,” the resolution reads.
“Now, therefore be it resolved that the City Council of Kannapolis, North Carolina, hereby adopts the proposed amendment to the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use and Character Area Map. In adopting this comprehensive plan amendment, the council recognizes that this document will provide a long-term ‘blueprint’ to guide the city’s leadership in decision-making regarding the growth, development and redevelopment of the city.”
The property at 319 North Ave. and 320 North Ave. is about 26-acres located south of Concord Lake STEAM Academy on the east side of town and off Concord Lake Road.
This area is not in the city limits of Kannapolis, but with the approval of the amendment to the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan and the subsequent resolution, there is a plan to have a vote on whether to annex the land to the city with hopes of future development.
That vote and required public hearing will come at a future meeting.
It is unclear what plans there are for the site at this time.
