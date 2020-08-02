Kannapolis adopts Resolution to Zone for Jim Johnson Road property

The Kannapolis City Council voted unanimously Monday to adopt a resolution to zone a property on the west side of Jim Johnson Road.
The property recently was annexed into the city as part of the “Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan.” This is an area that is designated for growth in the city and has recently had two requests for annexation.
One property on the east side of Jim Johnson Road was rejected June 22, while another was accepted due to the size of the planned neighborhood, which features a smaller density than the surrounding subdivisions.
Before the City Council approved the resolution to zone, it had to first go through a couple of steps. After voting to annex the property in June, the request went to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
At that July 8 meeting, several issues came up, the biggest being a road connection from the proposed subdivision to Limestone Court, which is in the existing Waterford Subdivision to the south.
There was always going to be a planned road connection at that point, but on the initial planning, it was designated to be a public access road. This was met with opposition by some in the community because they said they have young children who play on the road, and they questioned the safety of making it public.
According to UDO Regulation for Street Connections, a secondary access road is required for all subdivisions, and the Limestone Court area was the logical spot. However, if the subdivision has between 30 and 100 lots (this particular one is preparing for 74), the access road is only required for emergency vehicles.
The resolution for zoning with the Planning and Zoning Commission then failed at the July 8 meeting, but was sent back to the City Council for a final say, with the adjustment that the access road be designated solely for emergency vehicles.
The City Council held a public hearing Monday with this change added to the zoning, and several residents expressed approval for the new plan.
“I’m very encouraged by what I’ve heard tonight,” said one resident of Limestone Court. “I’m thankful that our input was heard at the Zoning meetings, and it sounds like a fair solution.”
The emergency access road will be gated to ensure that only emergency vehicles will be able to enter.
“We’re encouraged to hear this solution; it’s what my wife and I would really like,” another resident said. “We have two small children, two daughters that love playing outside, we’d really like to see this blocked off to just emergency vehicles only.
“It’s a great place not only for our kids but for others in the community to play, so we’d like to continue with that solution and offer our support.”
Several other members from the area approved of the change as well, and the City Council didn’t need further discussion.
Because the Planning and Zoning Commission denied the motion to approve the rezoning, the City Council had final authority to make a decision.
First, they had to adopt a statement of consistency for the property.
“The City Council finds this rezoning consistent with the goals and policies of the Move Kannapolis Forward 2030 Comprehensive Plan, adopted by City Council, which designates this property as being located in a 'Complete Neighborhood 2' Character Area, which allows for single-family detached development,” the statement reads. “Furthermore, staff finds the request for rezoning reasonable and in the public interest because it will provide residential development that is appropriate for the area.
“The proposed use is compatible with the surrounding zoning, yet not anticipated to have an adverse effect on the capacity or safety of the surrounding street network, nor anticipated to generate parking problems or any adverse impact on the environment. Finally, there is adequate access or ability to extend to public facilities.”
After approving that unanimously, there was a motion to adopt the resolution to zone and that was passed unanimously as well.
