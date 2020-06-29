Kannapolis Board of Education votes unanimously to change name of Woodrow Wilson Elementary

KANNAPOLIS – The KCS Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Woodrow Wilson Elementary School to North Kannapolis Elementary School.

This comes about a week after Brock Morgan – a sophomore at A.L. Brown High School – started a petition to change the name citing racist rhetoric used by Wilson during his time as president.

“We must continuously remove white supremacy from our society,” the petition, which has eclipsed 1,200 signatures in a little more than a week, reads. “Woodrow Wilson was a racist man and removing his name from all Kannapolis institutions should be mandatory.”

Morgan was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement to start the petition.

It requests the district change the name to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in honor of the famous civil rights activist and minister who was assassinated in 1968.

However, they decided officially to change it to North Kannapolis Elementary School.

"I was ecstatic at the change," Morgan said. "And while I am disappointed that we couldn’t have MLK I still consider this a win for the Black Lives Matter Movement and for the city of Kannapolis in addition to the United States of America."

The decision to make the change appeared to be an easy one for the Board of Education as Board Member Kevin Clark almost instantly suggested a new name while motioning to change the old one.

“In the times that we are in we need to be more sensitive to the issues than we have been in the past,” KCS Board Chair Todd Adams said.