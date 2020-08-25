Kannapolis City Council votes to annex property on North Avenue

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis City Council voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to voluntarily annex a property located at 319 and 320 North Avenue in an unincorporated portion of Cabarrus County.
A public hearing was held on the annexation but there were no comments from the community.
The location currently holds one single-family resident on 319 North Avenue while the lot at 320 North Avenue is vacant with a historic structure on the property.
The applicants for the site — Philip Magaldi, Sarah Martin, Ashlynn, William and Sara Sides requested the application with the hopes of redoing the properties to permit multi-family development at the location.
The property is currently zoned as “Medium Density Residential” with a required five-acre minimum lot size. It is currently located within the “Proposed Kannapolis Growth Area A-4.”
At a City Council meeting July 27, a designation of “Suburban Activity 1” was assigned to this property which would allow retail, office and multi-family development.
Now, a City of Kannapolis zoning designation must be approved for the property by the Planning and Zoning Commission within 60 days of the annexation.
