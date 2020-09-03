Kannapolis Police Officer reunites with Dr. Ben Carson years after life-saving brain surgeries

KANNAPOLIS — Police Officer Robert Carson puts his life on the line every day to serve the Kannapolis community, but he might not have had a chance to do so had it not been for Dr. Ben Carson.
The United States Secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development didn’t start his career in politics. He went to college and earned a degree in psychology and enrolled in medical school at the University of Michigan in 1973.
He was then accepted to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine neurosurgery program, spent one year as a surgical intern, another five as a neurosurgery resident and eventually one more as a Senior Registrar in neurosurgery in Australia.
He was later appointed the Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in 1984 where he specialized in traumatic brain injuries, brain and spinal cord tumors and many other complicated conditions.
It was during his time at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, Maryland where his life intersected with now Kannapolis Police Officer Robert Carson.
As a child Robert Carson needed multiple brain surgeries. Dr. Ben Carson was the one who performed them.
The two met again for the first time since those surgeries last week when Dr. Carson was in Kannapolis for an affordable housing roundtable discussion with local leaders and Rep. Richard Hudson.
“I would not be here today serving as a police officer if Dr. Carson had not been at a nearby hospital in Baltimore and available to do my brain surgery,” Robert said. “Dr. Carson saved my life and to see him again in Kannapolis of all places was amazing.”
The two spoke for a time on a day when Dr. Carson actually delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention.
Dr. Carson is one to give passionate speeches, but this simple interaction during the day may have moved him more than anything else.
“We were both in the right place at the right time,” Carson said, “And look at you now and what you have become — a police officer — serving others.”
