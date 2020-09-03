Kannapolis Police Officer reunites with Dr. Ben Carson years after life-saving brain surgeries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS — Police Officer Robert Carson puts his life on the line every day to serve the Kannapolis community, but he might not have had a chance to do so had it not been for Dr. Ben Carson.

The United States Secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development didn’t start his career in politics. He went to college and earned a degree in psychology and enrolled in medical school at the University of Michigan in 1973.

He was then accepted to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine neurosurgery program, spent one year as a surgical intern, another five as a neurosurgery resident and eventually one more as a Senior Registrar in neurosurgery in Australia.

He was later appointed the Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in 1984 where he specialized in traumatic brain injuries, brain and spinal cord tumors and many other complicated conditions.

It was during his time at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, Maryland where his life intersected with now Kannapolis Police Officer Robert Carson.

As a child Robert Carson needed multiple brain surgeries. Dr. Ben Carson was the one who performed them.