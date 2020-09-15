KCS Director of Business recommends district not implement payroll tax cut

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS — KCS Director of Business Will Crabtree recommended at Monday’s Board of Education meeting that the district not opt in to the payroll tax deferment which employers could start utilizing as of Sept. 1.

The payroll tax cut which runs until the end of the year was part of a series President Donald Trump’s executive orders he signed Aug. 8 which allows employers to not take out taxes from employees paychecks under two separate categories: Medicaid and Social Security.

“At this time we are going to recommend that we do not implement that, because right now that simply is a deferment,” Crabtree said. “It is not relief permanently.

“I don’t want to take the chance of an employee coming up in January and having multiple hundred dollars worth of tax they have to pay back.”

This is not necessarily a permanent recommendation from Crabtree.

There was one caveat to his recommendation.