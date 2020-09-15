KCS Director of Business recommends district not implement payroll tax cut

KANNAPOLIS — KCS Director of Business Will Crabtree recommended at Monday’s Board of Education meeting that the district not opt in to the payroll tax deferment which employers could start utilizing as of Sept. 1.
The payroll tax cut which runs until the end of the year was part of a series President Donald Trump’s executive orders he signed Aug. 8 which allows employers to not take out taxes from employees paychecks under two separate categories: Medicaid and Social Security.
“At this time we are going to recommend that we do not implement that, because right now that simply is a deferment,” Crabtree said. “It is not relief permanently.
“I don’t want to take the chance of an employee coming up in January and having multiple hundred dollars worth of tax they have to pay back.”
This is not necessarily a permanent recommendation from Crabtree.
There was one caveat to his recommendation.
“At some point in time this law does become permanent where there is no payback, we would then, of course, come back to you and say, ‘Yes, let’s please do this as it’s a benefit for the employee,’” he said. “But right now I just don’t think that’s really that big of a benefit, I think it would actually cause more pain.”
The payroll tax cut which President Trump wrote an executive order for in August was one of four.
The others he signed that day were added unemployment benefits from $200 to $400 per week, (though many states have not opted into that), an eviction moratorium which called for federal agencies to consider whether evictions are necessary (though there has been another more extensive eviction moratorium passed since then), and a memorandum instructing the Education Department to temporarily suspend student loan payments and interests through Dec. 31.
Throughout the area there are not many businesses who have opted into the option for the payroll tax cut.
“I’ve talked with other superintendents in the area and nobody adjacent to us is opting in for this,” KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said. “Cabarrus County government’s not opting in, I haven’t heard back from the City of Kannapolis but I know that other governmental agencies and school systems in the area are not opting in.”
“I know of no businesses opting in on this,” Board member Kevin Clark said.
