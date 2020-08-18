KCS kicks off school year in Gov. Cooper's Plan B

KANNAPOLIS — One down, and 184 to go.
But this year was different at Kannapolis City Schools. The first day of school is normally a time of celebration. Every year at A.L. Brown High School, they pull out all the stops with balloons and food and gatherings to get students excited for the year.
In the age of COVID-19, though, that simply wasn’t possible. What was possible was starting the semester under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Plan B, which allows for both on-campus and online learning.
Monday was the first day, and students were on campus for the first time since schools officially were shut down as educational buildings March 14. It was a welcome sight for educators who were unable to see their students in such a setting for more than five months.
“Something we talk about all the time is schools are supposed to have kids in them,” said A.L. Brown Principal Angelo DelliSanti. “So to have 450 kids here yesterday was awesome.”
Students and families had the choice between starting the year under Plan B or Plan C. The latter allows a child to learn fully from home throughout the year.
The majority of students and families elected to go with Plan B, according to KCS Assistant Superintendent Kevin Garay.
KCS distributed surveys leading up to the year asking families which option they would like to go with, and 63 percent elected for some on-campus learning.
Students are required to wear masks all day when on campus, and classrooms are limited to accommodate for social distancing, but there was definite excitement throughout Kannapolis City Schools on Monday, especially in the younger grades.
“I think some of our teachers were tearing up and crying when they saw the kids come in,” said North Kannapolis Elementary School Principal Lyndsey Pelusi. “Kim (Kessee) and I, my assistant principal, we were out at car riders, and we just walked the line and talked to parents and answered questions.
“We talked to kids because we wanted to make sure that they were not scared to come into the building because obviously it looks very different than school has ever looked before.
“We were calming their nerves, but we didn’t even need to do that because the kids were super-excited, and let me tell you, the kindergarten kids as they went to the classrooms, they were so excited to be at school. None of this phased them.”
Schools in Kannapolis definitely look different, as do the classrooms.
The second you walk into any front office, there will be a body scanner that takes a person’s temperature immediately. In case of a troubling temperature, a student will be double-checked with a handheld thermometer.
Then that person must sanitize his or her hands and answer several questions from front-office staff before entering the building. They must always be wearing a mask on campus and stay 6 feet apart when possible.
There have been some hiccups, like issues found on every first day of school, and some have been out of the school system’s control. NCEdCloud, which allows students and teachers across North Carolina to log in to get to their work for the day, was down Monday morning, which prompted a statement from the company hosting the service.
There were a few problems with too many students being registered to be on buses when they were actually riding in cars, or others thinking they were in a different cohort than they were, but officials said Monday was mostly smooth sailing.
KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell said there were just 11 students in grades K through 8 who arrived at school without a mask. They were, of course, given one the moment they walked onto school property. According to KCS Transportation Supervisor Beryl Torrence, not one of those incidents occurred on the district buses. Each student who boarded a bus Monday morning or afternoon had the required mask.
“For a day in the middle of a pandemic, I don’t know that it could have gone much better,” Buckwell said. “I know there’s been things that we could do better; we’ve already made a list of those things … and just trying to change up the little things we can and address the big-ticket items as we go along and hopefully have as good of a day tomorrow as we did today.”
KCS won’t truly know how everything went until the week is over. Every day is different this first week of school. The first day was the first trial, the second day is making changes that need to be made, the third and fourth days are the first and second days all over but with Cohort B instead of Cohort A, and Friday is a fully remote day for everyone.
It will take a little time to see the big picture, but KCS appears to be up to the challenge.
The system is more prepared for online learning this year. When schools let out in the middle of March, teachers were thrown into a system they didn’t know and a method of teaching they weren’t well versed in. Add that to the fact that students’ grades could not be hurt when schools shut down, and it was not an ideal educational environment.
This current method isn’t necessarily perfect either, but it is more thought out than in March.
Students are separated into Cohorts A and B. Those in A will be on campus Monday and Tuesday, while those in B will be there Wednesday and Thursday.
While some may think lessons are going on as normal, with a teacher at the front of the class lecturing while students will be at home watching the lecture on Zoom, that’s not how this works.
“Remote learning is driving instruction,” said DelliSanti. “So when students aren’t in class, they have virtual assignments, so we’re not holding Google Meets at the same time that we’re providing in-person instruction, and the reason for that was to create as much continuity as possible in the event that we would have to go back to Plan C, then all instruction is remote.
“So teachers are doing a variety of things within the classroom on a weekly basis, but we’re really focusing on two things in face-to-face instruction.”
He continued: “In a typical week, what a teacher is going to be doing (in) face-to-face instruction is enrichment — so things like Socratic seminars, science labs, things that you just can’t do at home very easily, and they’re also going to be providing intervention.
“So those kids who are coming to school, they’re in class, there’s an opportunity for them to do some of their remote work online while they’re in class, but also for their teachers to be able to meet students individually — or in small groups — to go over their misunderstandings and to accelerate their learning.”
Students will also be getting feedback remotely throughout their days.
None of this could be done without the teachers at Kannapolis City Schools who have worked hard to get ready for the school year, just like the educators at Cabarrus County Schools.
“I am incredibly proud of the work that our teachers have put in to make this happen,” DelliSanti said. “They’ve had great attitudes while we’ve asked them to do the impossible, and they have done it, and they have done it well.”
He continued: “This was done because of their work, not because of a principal sitting in an office making plans. It was because they implemented a plan that was developed over the summer, they had a great attitude about it and now we’re doing it because of them.”
That sentiment is felt throughout the district, all the way down to the elementary schools.
“I have full confidence in the district and our school and the staff that we’re going to take care of these kids,” Pelusi said. “They’re excited to be here, we’re excited to be here, and so far it’s been great.”
“I think the hard work of dedicated people came to fruition today in the sense that we were able to have as much of a normal school day as we possibly could given a pandemic,” Buckwell added.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!