KCS lays out extensive health and safety preparations for potential start of 2020-21 school year

KANNAPOLIS — KCS doesn’t exactly know what the start of the educational year is going to look like yet — it won’t know until it gets further guidance from the state in a meeting with Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday — but preparations have already begun for what will undoubtedly be the most unique school year in the district’s history starting this fall.

Director of Business for Kannapolis City Schools Will Crabtree laid out the groundwork of the health and safety measures the district has already taken for the upcoming year at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

The district is ordering 14,000 eight-inch by four-inch reusable, washable masks for students in grades Pre-K through Fifth and 20,000 washable, reusable nine by five-and-a-half inch masks for grades 6-12 and all employees. These measures should give each person five masks they can use and reuse and wash for the upcoming year.

They were advised by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service to order these pieces in preparation for the upcoming year, according to Superintendent Chip Buckwell.

“Don’t confuse that yet with any requirement to wear, but that we would provide those,” he said. “So instead of trying to wait until some other decision is made, we needed to source these now to be able to move forward with school in the fall.”

Will Crabtree said he believes this is enough inventory for a little bit of a cushion to deal with the possibility of students moving into the district in the upcoming year.