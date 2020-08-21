KCS Transportation Department working tirelessly to keep students safe and healthy

KANNAPOLIS — Every single student has been on a school bus at some time or another.
Children board the bus in the morning to get to school, athletes ride them from game to game, and band members ride them to competitions.
A bus is a familiar place for anyone who has ever gone to school. But in Kannapolis to start the 2020-21 school year, when students walk up those steps before finding their seats, they are entering very unfamiliar territory.
Seats are not filled from front to back, they are under crowded and smell of disinfectant. The bus driver is wearing a mask, and before a student even boards they have had their temperatures taken in their own home.
This is becoming a familiar procedure one week into school, but one that was completely foreign before the 2020-21 academic calendar began.
Kannapolis City Schools is one of 49 districts in the state to be opening under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B which allows some on-campus learning to start the year.
With that comes many restrictions including that students must wear masks at all times, have their temperatures taken before coming into school, and remain socially distanced from fellow students in classrooms with 50 percent capacity.
While these restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are daunting, others placed on school busses are even more stringent. While it is true that students will not have their temperatures taken by bus drivers before making their way onto a bus, every family who intended to put children in school transportation had to sign an agreement that each student must have their temperature taken before leaving their homes.
This is done to prevent the breaking of social distancing between bus drivers and students while also making sure to have someone who is trained to take temperatures do so while also having a backup person ready to verify anything on campus in a more controlled environment.
Additionally, once a student gets on a bus, they must sit in assigned seats, they cannot sit more than one to a seat unless they are with their siblings, and they must wear a mask. That is in addition to capacity in busses being limited to 33 percent.
Initially, the state of North Carolina recommended 50 percent capacity on busses, but when Gov. Cooper announced the extension of the “Safer-At-Home” order in July, he also ordered that schools coming back under his Plan B would require busses to maintain a 33 percent capacity.
This put an extra burden on Transportation Directors of districts like Beryl Torrence at KCS.
“What you do is you plan for the worst-case scenario and whether or not that’s doable,” Torrence said. “And as we got closer and closer what we did was we put the pieces in place that we knew we could control which is how do you do the hand sanitizer pieces, how do you do the sanitization, the sanitizing of the busses, how do you do those pieces?
“Those were the pieces we knew were in place, and once we knew as far as the Cohorts and stuff were going, we just jumped in. Myself and my staff, we jumped in and started assigning kids as quick as the schools could give them to us and that’s what we did.”
KCS students are split up into two Cohorts: A and B. Students in Cohort A are on campus Monday and Tuesday while B are in school Wednesday and Thursday. Everyone is remote Friday.
There were some hiccups here and there with getting students in the proper place — some accidentally confused which Cohort they were in, while the numbers were off in minor ways in another instance — but for the most part things went smoothly this week.
And most importantly, absolutely no students were sent home with fevers after boarding a bus and having their temperatures taken at school.
Additionally, every single student who boarded a bus had a mask before getting onto a bus. In case they don’t have one drivers do have extras to give out, but this is an important detail too as families do have some pressure on them to make sure to get this done. KCS families have been very good about being prepared on their own this week just like all of the workers of the district.
Superintendent Chip Buckwell was very proud of how the week started despite all of the challenges faced.
“For a day in the middle of a pandemic, I don’t know that it could have gone much better,” Buckwell said. “I know there’s been things that we could do better, we’ve already made a list of those things…and just trying to change up the little things we can and address the big-ticket items as we go along.”
One of the big-ticket items for the Transportation Department is sanitizing the busses.
This is not a small chore as it has to be done twice a day to every single bus in the fleet.
Workers will board every single bus and disinfect all of them with fog machines extensively. Whether there has been a case confirmed, suspected, or not, they will do this every single day.
KCS is covering all of its bases, and so far, there have been zero cases of symptomatic children in busses. Whether or not that is because they are disinfecting as extensively as they are remains to be seen, but they are going to make sure to keep children as safe as they can anytime they are responsible for them.
“I’m hopeful,” Torrence said. “We want to be able to continue to get kids to school because we all believe that that is the best place for all of our students to be.
“To be in class as much as possible. And so we are excited that the things we put in place should keep us as safe as we could possibly do it.”
