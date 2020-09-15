KCS updates weekly COVID-19 numbers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS — KCS reported three new cases of COVID-19 this week in a Facebook post from Superintendent Chip Buckwell.

Six individuals are in precautionary quarantine as a result.

“For the week of September 7 through September 13, KCS had three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19,” Superintendent Buckwell said in his Facebook video. “If you have not been contacted directly, you/your student has not been identified as a close contact by Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA).”

KCS had two new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 24-31 and one case over a seven-day period from Sept. 1-6.

“As we navigate some of the new challenges presented by COVID-19, we are extending shared expectations to include new protocols and procedures related to keeping our students healthy and safe,” Buckwell said. “We encourage you to talk to your children about these procedures, such as frequent hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks, and practice with them when possible.”

KCS is halfway through its first nine weeks of the year and the first progress reports will be going out this week.