Ken Simeone named principal of Cabarrus Virtual Academy

Superintendent Chris Lowder announced the following personnel appointments today.
Ken Simeone, assistant principal at Jay M. Robinson High School, has been named principal of the new Cabarrus Virtual Academy, which will begin operation in the fall.
Simeone joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2008 as a classroom teacher at J.N. Fries Middle School. He also worked at C.C. Griffin Middle School and at Cabarrus Opportunity School. He joined the leadership team at the Opportunity School in 2014 before moving to his current role at Jay M. Robinson in 2017.
He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Germeka Ogundapo will join Cabarrus County Schools as an assistant principal at J.N. Fries Magnet School, replacing David James, who is returning to the classroom. Ogundapo most recently served as dean of students at Paw Creek Elementary School in Charlotte. She also worked as a classroom teacher and academic facilitator in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree from Gardner-Webb University.
Krina Patel-Pressley, teacher at R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary School, has been named assistant principal at Concord Middle School, replacing Rick Money, who was named principal of Mount Pleasant Elementary School in May.
Prior to joining R. Brown McAllister STEM Elementary, Patel-Pressley worked as a classroom teacher in Dorchester 2 County Schools in South Carolina.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree from Charleston Southern University.
All of these appointments are effective July 1, 2020.