Kisha Clemons named 2019-20 NC Principal of the Year

CARY — Kisha Clemons, Principal at Shuford Elementary School with Newton-Conover City Schools, has been named the 2019-20 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year in a ceremony Friday.
Jennifer Brinson, Principal of Wolf Meadow Elementary in Cabarrus County Schools, was one of eight finalists for the award.
The other six finalists were Lori Fox of Haywood Early College, Ashley Lemley of Southwood Elementary, Ruth Steidinger of Olive Chapel Elementary, Alfred Jean Hammond of Upchurch Elementary, Sheila Evans of White Oak Elementary and Deborah Hoffman of Jacksonville Commons Elementary.
As this year’s winner, Clemons will receive $3,000 for personal use and $3,000 for her school. She also receives professional development and resources supporting global awareness in the curriculum for their staff, thanks to Education First, a custom-made NC Principal of the Year signet ring, a complimentary two-night stay at the new Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Chapel Hill-Carrboro, and resources to help combat child hunger from No Kid Hungry NC.
“Today I accept this reward on behalf of my Shuford Owls,” she said. “My students, teachers, staff and families who inspire me each and every day. I’ve been so blessed to lead in such a wonderful community who have walked with me hand in hand to create a vision of equity and excellence.
“As I reflect about today and what it symbolizes and anticipate the work that is ahead of us, I’m reminded of two words: ‘Greatness’ and ‘Courage.’ These two words go hand in hand. First greatness. There are extraordinary things happening all across our state. We have to continue to celebrate, highlight and share the greatness that we see each and every day. And as I think about opportunities for change, it will require us to be great leaders. We just can’t talk about it, we have to be about the change.
“In the words of John Lewis, ‘Never, ever be afraid to make some good noise and get in good trouble. Necessary trouble.’ Our language, our actions, our decisions must reflect a commitment to all students. And when I say all, I truly mean all.
“As I close I want to leave you with just a few words: Remember that greatness has no limits and we must exhibit courage in our journey to greatness.”
This is the 37th year the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has partnered with The Wells Fargo Foundation to recognize the state’s outstanding principals. Since 1984, 41 Principals of the Year and 264 regional recipients have been recognized. In addition, The Wells Fargo Foundation has provided more than $1 million in cash awards during that time to these school leaders.
