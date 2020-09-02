Lane closures on Concord Mills Boulevard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – As work continues on a $10.2 million project to improve access to Concord Mills Mall, a section of Concord Mills Boulevard will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 2-3, weather permitting.

Contract crews will close the eastbound lanes and one westbound lane to continue installing girders that will support the two-lane flyover bridge connecting Concord Mills Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall complex. The bridge will replace the existing left turn lanes at the intersection to improve traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard.

The closures will be in place until 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Drivers affected by the eastbound closure will be detoured from Concord Mills Boulevard to Derita Road and Poplar Tent Road, where they can access I-85.