 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lane closures on Concord Mills Boulevard
View Comments

Lane closures on Concord Mills Boulevard

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Concord Mills Blvd. Lane Closures

A section of Concord Mills Boulevard will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, September 2-3, as part of the Concord Mills Mall access project.

 Courtesy of City of Concord
CONCORD – As work continues on a $10.2 million project to improve access to Concord Mills Mall, a section of Concord Mills Boulevard will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 2-3, weather permitting.
 
Contract crews will close the eastbound lanes and one westbound lane to continue installing girders that will support the two-lane flyover bridge connecting Concord Mills Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall complex. The bridge will replace the existing left turn lanes at the intersection to improve traffic flow on Concord Mills Boulevard. 
 
The closures will be in place until 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Drivers affected by the eastbound closure will be detoured from Concord Mills Boulevard to Derita Road and Poplar Tent Road, where they can access I-85.  
 
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov​ or follow NCDOT on social media.​
View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 3rd

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts