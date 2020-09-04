"Little Free Library" opens outside Cannon Ballers offices in Downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — Another “Little Free Library” has come to Cabarrus County.
“Miss Statesville’s Outstanding Teen” McKenzie Cox brought her first installation to Concord earlier this year and debuted her second in Kannapolis on Thursday outside of the Cannon Ballers office right next door to Atrium Health Ballpark in the heart of Downtown.
This is the second “Little Free Library” to come to Cabarrus County and the sixth Cox has opened since starting up her own 501(c)(3) called ROAD — Reading Opens All Doors.
“I am so excited to open another library in Cabarrus County, especially since our library in downtown Concord has been such a success,” Cox said.
One of Cox’s Little Free Libraries was already available in front of the Law Offices of Ben Cox in Concord. There are two more in Thomasville, one in Mooresville and another in Denton.
Anyone can take a book or leave one at each and every location with the little libraries fashioned out of old newspaper racks and open to everyone at any hour of the day.
Cox was on site to open up her stand in Kannapolis alongside Carolina Princess Emmerson Perry on Thursday. The location is right beside the water arches outside of the Cannon Ballers offices, so she hopes children will be able to use the opportunity to take a book and share her passion for reading.
“I’ve always been passionate about reading,” she said in an interview in February. “It’s something that I have enjoyed and I wanted to be able to make sure that all kids had access to age-appropriate reading materials and that they had opportunity to find a love for reading.”
The last few months have been difficult for all school-age students including Cox who is a 15-year-old attending Pine Lake Preparatory in Mooresville. She is working remotely for school as are all students in Cabarrus County and a good portion in Kannapolis City Schools students who started the year under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan B which utilizes on-campus and online learning.
Schools have been forced to adapt as has Cox who has actually taken the time to host virtual story times on her “Miss Statesville’s Outstanding Teen” Facebook Page every Monday at 4 p.m.
She has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Piedmont for the event and has reached more than 2,000 viewers.
She is very excited to begin a new partnership with the Cannon Ballers who have been very active in the community since the COVID-19 pandemic hit despite the cancellation of the minor league season.
“Thank you to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for reaching out and supporting literacy in our community,” Cox said.
