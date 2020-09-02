Local childcare centers in need of supply donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CABARRUS — The Cabarrus Partnership for Children is helping collect donations for local childcare centers for sanitation and personal protective supplies.

Local childcare providers have been running through sanitation and personal protective equipment in order to abide by CDC guidelines to keep a COVID-19 safe internment, said Cabarrus Partnership Executive Director Ann Benfield.

But centers have struggled to purchase enough sanitation supplies at the rate the centers have gone through them. Also, vendors that sell gloves have increased their prices, Benfield said.

Cabarrus Partnership for Children usually disperses supplies to local childcare providers biweekly. But due to a lack of funding, the partnership has requested help with donations. Childcare centers have also struggled to find staff since March.

With many businesses reopening, more families have been in need of the centers' services.

Childcare providers are in need of:

Gloves (Medium and Large)

Bleach

Hand soap

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectants

Forehead thermometers