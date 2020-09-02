 Skip to main content
Local childcare centers in need of supply donations
  • Updated
Cabarrus Partnership for Children
CABARRUS  The Cabarrus Partnership for Children is helping collect donations for local childcare centers for sanitation and personal protective supplies. 

Local childcare providers have been running through sanitation and personal protective equipment in order to abide by CDC guidelines to keep a COVID-19 safe internment, said Cabarrus Partnership Executive Director Ann Benfield.

But centers have struggled to purchase enough sanitation supplies at the rate the centers have gone through them. Also, vendors that sell gloves have increased their prices, Benfield said. 

Cabarrus Partnership for Children usually disperses supplies to local childcare providers biweekly. But due to a lack of funding, the partnership has requested help with donations. Childcare centers have also struggled to find staff since March.

With many businesses reopening, more families have been in need of the centers' services.

Childcare providers are in need of:

  • Gloves (Medium and Large)
  • Bleach
  • Hand soap
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Disinfectants
  • Forehead thermometers

If donors prefer, they can pick a specific childcare center they want to donate to, Benfield said. Larger childcare providers tend to go through supplies faster due to higher demand, she said.

For families in need of childcare services for younger or school-aged children, information can be found at: https://cabarruspartnership.org/blog-home-switcher/251-coronavirus-resources.

