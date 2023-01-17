LOCAL GOLF: After 54 years of waiting, Talbert finally gets his hole-in-one

SALISBURY – Keith Talbert has been playing golf for a long time.

Fifty-four years to be exact.

But in all his years on the links, Talbert had never accomplished the one thing that every golfer – be it a weekend hacker on a public course or a professional playing for prize money at one of the most elite clubs in the world – wants to achieve.

Get a hole-in-one.

But early last month, the 70-year-old Talbert got the experience he’d been longing for.

Playing at Salisbury’s Rolling Hills Golf Club on Dec. 2, Talbert knocked in his ace.

It was something he’ll never forget.

While preparing to tee off on the par-3, 164-yard 12th hole, Talbert pulled out his 3-hybrid golf club. He lined up his shot, stepped to the tee box, and swung away.

And then, elation.

His single shot had found the bottom of the cup.

After all these years of trying, hoping that he would have his signature moment on the course, it finally happened.

And there was proof.

Talbert’s mind-blowing shot was witnessed by Bob DiMarzio and Mike Massura.

Talbert is planning to commemorate his achievement by putting together a shadow box with his history-making ball and keeping it the family for as long as he can.

“I have been playing golf since I was 16 years old,” Talbert said. “As I am now 70 years old, it took me 54 years to accomplish this feat. Never give up, I guess.”