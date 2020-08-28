Local leaders gather for affordable housing roundtable with HUD Sec. Ben Carson, Rep. Richard Hudson

KANNAPOLIS — Local leaders gathered at Atrium Health Ballpark’s Kinetic Room on Thursday to discuss the affordable housing crisis and how they are addressing it through the area’s Opportunity Zones with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson and Representative for North Carolina’s 8th District Richard Hudson.
Opportunity Zones were created under the 2017 Tax and Jobs Act that was signed by President Donald Trump in 2017.
Opportunity Zones are designed to spur investment in communities in need and are located in the most historically neglected and distressed areas in the country. They are meant for use of tax incentives to encourage private sector investment in those communities which will hopefully create affordable housing for individuals.
Three are located in Cabarrus County.
In need of funding
Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant was among those who spoke to Carson and Hudson about the work his City is doing as well as some of the areas where he is looking for help to aid with growth in their Opportunity Zones.
“First of all I want to say thank you to Congressman Richard Hudson for helping set all this up because I think it gives us all an opportunity to express ourselves,” Hinnant said. “And I want to say thank you to the Secretary for coming and being a part of that.”
Hinnant recounted some of the work being done in the City and the pride he takes in the accomplishments of those who work so hard in Kannapolis.
The City of Kannapolis has used Home Funds and Community Development Block Grants to work on more than 70 individual houses in the area and to improve them in the Carver and Centerview neighborhoods.
Additionally, the City has worked with local organizations such as Cooperative Christian Ministry and Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County to help those in need as well as provide affordable housing.
But there is still a need for more assistance.
“We did a survey at the beginning of this year, (and) in spite of what we thought we had plenty of, the survey came back and said we need 5,000 affordable housing units in our community,” he said. “We are now working on how we can make that happen.
“We have two- to three-hundred beds in Cabarrus County that are needed for emergency or transitional housing, for somebody who was on the street, homeless, that CCM is helping. OK, once they get them stabilized, where do they send them to? What do they do? What’s the next place, so we have had this program…that we have been able to buy property, upfit it and improve it then, all of a sudden, it becomes a home.”
Hinnant went on to ask Sec. Carson and Rep. Hudson directly for help.
“We’re going to make an ask of you today,” he said. “That ask is going to be that we need some additional funding that will help us with transitional housing, rental units, multi-family, single-family, for homeless residents with disabilities, seniors, veterans, that will need additional housing and that number Richard is somewhere between $5 million and $7 million.”
Hinnant also touched on an area in Kannapolis that was in an Opportunity Zone, which is the Midway area. Some are interested in redeveloping the area but the City needs funding to buy easements of the parcels to put in the infrastructure and then develop.
There are plans for affordable housing in that location with a need of about $15 million in funding.
He also asked for an additional $7 million for another area in the City.
“You talk about needing something that can be done right away? We can do those right away,” Hinnant said.
Plans in action
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch was also in attendance and he spoke briefly about what the City is doing with funds allocated to it in recent times.
“One thing that Concord has done, which is very forward I think, is that we have dedicated one cent of our property taxes to affordable housing,” Dusch said.
He continued: “We take these funds and use them within the City, use them within Habitat, CCM, wherever it makes the most impact. One of the things that really concerns us a lot is the fact — you’re talking about gentrification — we have to make sure we keep the housing in the hands of the people who are living there now.
“Just to restore a house and have it sold on the market doesn’t help anybody.”
City Manager Lloyd Payne talked about some of the work Concord has been doing in its own Opportunity Zone — one of 8,764 which were created by the 2017 Tax and Jobs Act.
“We really are proud of the fact that we are putting our money where our mouth is,” Payne said. “We’re not only utilizing funds from the federal government but we’re also creating local funds that we anticipate to go out and ask the private sector to match those funds, to multiply those, to not only create affordable housing for those low- to moderate-income families, but also those early career youths…we want those young kids, children, to go off, get their education, to live, work and play and retire in the community that they grew up in.”
Payne also spoke about a project going on in the center of Concord that could add hundreds of affordable housing opportunities.
“You’re looking to go over to Concord today on a trip, you’ll see an Opportunity Zone there in the downtown,” Payne said. “Part of that Opportunity Zone is creating $50 million in investment we’re finalizing right now — creation of 292 units, 170 of those will be reserved for 80 percent of less of NHI, so we’re very excited about that.
“It will be a mixed-use commercial residential development as well, so we are finalizing that and it’s going to take two dilapidated structures, renovate them, put them on the tax books, and also create a new development.”
Moving forward
Earlier this week the White House Council of Economic Advisors released its Opportunity Zones report estimating that Qualified Opportunity Funds have attracted more than $75 billion in new capital investments in just two years.
It is estimated that these funds will lift one million Americans out of poverty.
The cities of Kannapolis and Concord are seeking, or will seek help in funding for projects — Kannapolis more immediately than Concord — and these types of investments could make them more real.
Federal funds for Opportunity Zones first work there way from HUD down to the state level. Kannapolis has plans for them right now and Sec. Carson said he hopes as many people as possible can be helped along the way.
“What we have to be thinking about as a nation is how do we extend an appropriate helping hand to those in our society who need a helping hand? And how do we point them in the right direction?” Sec. Carson said. “What a difference it makes when you point people in the right direction when they begin to recognize what those lives of opportunity are and that they will have some direction in terms of how to negotiate those lives.”
Rep. Hudson said he will continue to work in Washington D.C. to continue to give individuals opportunity.
“Rest assured I’ll continue to work and do everything I can to work with the Secretary to remove barriers and obstacles for the creation of affordable housing,” he said.
