$1.1 million approved in city economic development grants for Kroger, Ocado

The Concord City Council approved $1,139,870 in Economic Development Incentive Grants for the Kroger Fulfillment Center that is headed for Concord.

In December 2021, Governor Roy Cooper along with Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation (Cabarrus EDC) announced that Kroger Co. will build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Concord bringing 692 new jobs with an average wage of $42,107, which is above the county average.

The Cabarrus EDC later announced that Ocado Solutions USA, Inc., a technology and automation company for online grocery stores, will also bring added investment and 30 new jobs with an average wage of $60,000.

The combined investment of Kroger and Ocado is projected to be close to $137 million, much higher than the initial $92 million projected. This is due to Ocado's added investment. The project is expected to be in operation in 2023.