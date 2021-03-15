1 Can Drive-Thru Food Drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway a success

Sommer said the Student Council also plans to plant flowers around Box No. 5 in the future to make it more welcoming and “homey.” For her, committing to helping out with something like this is easy.

“I love it,” she said. “I love being able to do community service, it has such a (special) place in my heart. I love being able to really reach out to others and be face to face with those in need and really be able to serve how I can.”

Sheryl Kluge is always looking for help and was thrilled to see all who came out to volunteer Saturday as well as those who donated.

“The (number of) people that are willing to help has grown so much and it’s phenomenal,” she said. “It really is good.”

This doesn’t mean she has too much help or too much food to go around. In fact, she said things were stretched pretty thin at the end of February.

“That last weekend of the month was brutal,” she said. “We went through a lot of food that weekend, so the need is definitely still there and it’s definitely clear that when people get to the end of the month (they need help)…That was a scary weekend for me and I was like, ‘Oh, thank goodness this is coming up because the shelves were getting really empty.”