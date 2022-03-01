10 facts about Jake Blount

Jake Blount performs in the Davis Theatre this Friday, March 4 at 8 pm. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/jakeblount for $30.

Want to learn more about him before seeing him live? Here are 10 facts we thought you’d like to know:

10. Jake is an award-winning banjo player who earned the prestigious Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass in 2020. He’s also a two-time winner of the Appalachian String Band Festival, better known as Clifftop.

9. Jake isn't only an award-winning musician. He’s also a scholar of ethnomusicology - the study of music from the cultural and social point of view of the people making it. Jake earned a B.A. in ethnomusicology from Hamilton College, and has since shared his research generously with institutions like the Smithsonian Institute and Yale University.

8. His performances focus on the old time, roots and bluegrass music of Black and indigenous communities in the southeastern United States. Songs like his newly released single, “The Man was Burning,” come from old spirituals he’s unearthed and changed lyrically and otherwise to give a modern turn.