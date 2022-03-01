10 facts about Jake Blount

Jake Blount performs in the Davis Theatre this Friday, March 4 at 8 pm. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/jakeblount for $30.
Want to learn more about him before seeing him live? Here are 10 facts we thought you’d like to know:
10. Jake is an award-winning banjo player who earned the prestigious Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass in 2020. He’s also a two-time winner of the Appalachian String Band Festival, better known as Clifftop.
9. Jake isn't only an award-winning musician. He’s also a scholar of ethnomusicology - the study of music from the cultural and social point of view of the people making it. Jake earned a B.A. in ethnomusicology from Hamilton College, and has since shared his research generously with institutions like the Smithsonian Institute and Yale University.
8. His performances focus on the old time, roots and bluegrass music of Black and indigenous communities in the southeastern United States. Songs like his newly released single, “The Man was Burning,” come from old spirituals he’s unearthed and changed lyrically and otherwise to give a modern turn.
7. Greatly affected by the fatal shooting of 17-year old Trayvon Martin, Jake began studying spirituals while he was still in high school. A descendent of slaves himself, he sifted through old spiritual books that belonged to his grandparents, searching for clues as to how the enslaved might have dealt with the violence of modern times.
6. He’ll probably open your eyes about a few things. Maybe you didn’t know the banjo is a descendant of several African instruments, or that up until the 1830s only people of color played the instrument. Maybe you didn’t realize that the African-American community has provided one of the pillars for country music and bluegrass. Both the genre and subgenre truly are melting pots with contributions from many groups of people.
5. Jake is working to break down barriers and stereotypes about bluegrass music. He serves on the board for Bluegrass Pride, an organization that promotes bluegrass as music for all, regardless of race, age, gender or political views.
4. Jake played electric guitar in a rock/punk band in high school, but switched to acoustic instruments after hearing musicians play them in an Ethiopian restaurant in Washington, D.C.
3. The musician plays multiple instruments, including the fiddle.
2. On the road, Jake has opened for Rhiannon Giddens of the GRAMMY-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops. In 2018, the Carolina Chocolate Drops was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. Read about them at Carolina Chocolate Drops - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame.
1. Jake’s albums have been featured in Rolling Stone Country and Billboard Pride, and continue to make “Best of” lists created by NPR, The New Yorker and the Guardian.
This Week (March 2 -6)
Mindful Movement - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Friday, March 4, 10:15 a.m. Join other children for a fun and energetic program of movement, mindfulness, interactive stories, and music. Registration required. Recommended for ages 3-5 with a caregiver; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Mindful Movement* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
STEAM Explorers: Superhero STEAM - Cabarrus County Public Library, Kannapolis - Friday, March 4, 4 p.m. Do you love all things SCIENCE? Join us for engaging, hands-on activities exploring the fields of science, technology and art. Each will be inspired by one of our favorite superheroes! Registration required. Recommended for ages 6 - 11; registration is free. Children’s Room, 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis. For more information and to register, see Library System - STEAM Explorers: Superhero STEAM* (KAN) (activecalendar.com).
Next Week (March 7 -13)
Rhythm & Run ‘22 - Saturday, March 12, Fun Run at 8am; 5k at 8:30am. The Rhythm & Run 5K is an annual fundraiser event for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All proceeds go to the NC Music Hall of Fame Museum to continue giving visitors a great experience as they learn about North Carolina's music heritage. Registration will be $20 until February 13, then increase to $25 until race day. For more information and to register, see https://northcarolinamusichalloffame.org/5k.
Love Songs and Lullabies from Jewish Tradition - Zoom Webinar, Saturday, March 12, 1 - 2:30 p.m. Kathleen Blackwell-Plank will help enhance cultural sensitivity as singers and instrumentalists learn love songs and lullabies from Jewish tradition. Therapeutic qualities of the music and ways to extend arrangements with improvisation will be explored.Recommended for adults.To register visit: Atrium Health Foundation – Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County’s Interlude Music Webinar Series.
Piedmont Prime Time Community Band Presents American Cameos - Sunday, March 13, 4 - 6 p.m. Enjoy a night of music with the Piedmont Prime Time Community band for their spring concert entitled “American Cameos.” Recommended for families; admission is free and donations are gratefully accepted. Kannapolis Middle School, 7th & 8th Grade Building, 1000 Virginia Dare Street, Kannapolis.
Upcoming
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMarch
Opera Carolina’s Green Eggs & Ham - Saturday, March 19, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Could you, would you, try something new? When persistent Sam-I-Am attempts to persuade the grouchiest of grouches to try a delicious meal of green eggs and ham, we all learn a lesson in having an open mind and heart to new experiences and new friends. Masks are required inside the Cabarrus Arts Council, including the Davis Theatre. Proof of vaccination is not required for family programming. Registration (https://bit.ly/FamShows) is required for this FREE show. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Artist Series: A Closer Look - Thursday, March 24, 7 p.m. A Closer Look Artist Series returns with CHD:WCK! and Eli Warren: two phenomenal artists from The Galleries' Texture exhibition.Listen and watch as they share behind-the-scenes stories, inspirations & artistic processes with you. Free and open to the public. Beer and wine available for purchase. Credit cards only. Masks required unless actively drinking. Let us know you're coming: https://forms.gle/LwuPH3XxmLPx7Pjp7
The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street S in downtown Concord.
Susan Werner - Friday, March 25, 8 p.m. Known for her engaging and energetic live show, Susan Werner continues her reign as one of the most bold and creative forces on the acoustic music scene today. Dubbed by NPR as the "Empress of the Unexpected", Werner's album projects cover the genres of folk, rock, pop, gospel, blues and Americana. Susan composes skillful songs that effortlessly slide between folk, jazz, and pop, all delivered with sassy wit and classic Midwestern charm. Hotel sponsor Hilton Garden Inn Tickets: $37.50 at https://bit.ly/susanwerner. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
The Coasters - Sunday, April 10, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. If you love the doo-wop generation of music and high energy, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters is the show to see! You’ll be whisked back into an era where doo-wop music ruled and The Coasters were on the top of their game! The Coasters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, are known for such hits as “Poison Ivy”, “Charlie Brown”, Yakety Yak”, and many more. This group will have you dancing and singing in the aisle! Tickets: $37.50 at 3:30 p.m. and $40 at 7:30 p.m. at https://bit.ly/thecoasters; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
We Banjo 3 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Tickets: $39 at https://bit.ly/web3tix; Hotel sponsor Embassy Suites Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
The Addams Family: A New Musical - Old Courthouse Theatre - May 12-22. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Recommended for families; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. More information to be found at a later date on Old Courthouse Theatre | Concord, NC (octconcord.com).
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMay
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25,11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After school and adult art classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.