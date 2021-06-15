100 gallons of asphalt sealant slows traffic on highway for seven hours

CONCORD — A large road spill slowed traffic near Winecoff School Road and N.C. Highway 73 Tuesday afternoon.
A city employee stated that a tank, that was not properly secured, rolled off of a small utility trailer while a truck was turning.
When the tank hit the ground, 100 gallons of asphalt sealant spilled onto the roadway and a private yard near the intersection.
Concord Police sent out a tweet around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday stating that a large spill in the area would impact traffic for about four to six hours.
An environmental company was called in to clean up the spill.
Around 10:57 p.m. that night police tweeted again stating that the road was clear, meaning the spill impacted traffic for roughly seven hours.