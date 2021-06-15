 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
100 gallons of asphalt sealant slows traffic on highway for seven hours
0 Comments
top story

100 gallons of asphalt sealant slows traffic on highway for seven hours

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spill on Road

An unsecured tank caused a spill that heavily impacted traffic on N.C. Highway 73 Tuesday afternoon.

 City of Concord

CONCORD — A large road spill slowed traffic near Winecoff School Road and N.C. Highway 73 Tuesday afternoon. 

A city employee stated that a tank, that was not properly secured, rolled off of a small utility trailer while a truck was turning. 

When the tank hit the ground, 100 gallons of asphalt sealant spilled onto the roadway and a private yard near the intersection.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Spill on Road

About 100 gallons of asphalt sealant spilled onto the road and a nearby yard when the tank rolled doff a trailer. 

Concord Police sent out a tweet around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday stating that a large spill in the area would impact traffic for about four to six hours. 

An environmental company was called in to clean up the spill.

Around 10:57 p.m. that night police tweeted again stating that the road was clear, meaning the spill impacted traffic for roughly seven hours.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two bears ‘compete’ for puddle in Romanian forest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of Kannapolis holds public hearing on Recommended 2021-22 budget
Local News

City of Kannapolis holds public hearing on Recommended 2021-22 budget

  • Updated

City Council also voted Monday to approve an ordinance and development agreement with Kannapolis Crossing, adopted another ordinance to extend the City limits and adopt a resolution to annex around 46 acres on Jim Johnson Road, and approved a contract for sale of a 1.6-acre “Lot Two” in Kannapolis Gateway Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts