100 Men Who Care celebrate first anniversary with donation

100 Men Who Care, Concord’s newest non-profit, celebrated its one- year anniversary recently.

Dr. Theresa Isibor, Executive Director of the International Center for Community Development, accepted the organization’s check for $3,600.

The ICCD targets individuals within our community that are primarily low-income, underserved Hispanics who do not speak English or speak limited English.

ICCD provides after-school tutoring. It also incorporates community outreach activities by partnering with local organizations; provides parenting classes to new parents; and has a club for teenagers that focuses on community service.

100 Men Who Care is seeking additional members. Members pledge $100 per quarter and may nominate a Concord non-profit to receive its quarterly distribution. Members present three nominees and vote for the one they think most deserving. At the next meeting, the recipient tells how the funds were spent.

To join or to get more information, go to the organization’s website: https://100menwhocareconcord.com/