100 mile sin 30 days: Harrisburg fourth grader raises $11,200 for CCM

HARRISBURG — CJ Baucom didn’t expect to raise $11,200 when he started his journey on Running for Good: 100 Miles for a Cause.
When schools began closing to in-person learning in March along with sports programs, 9-year-old CJ missed being able to participate. As the novel coronavirus kept spreading, CJ decided he wanted to use his legs to do good for the community.
After hearing about a charity run, he approached his parents with the idea to start a fundraiser where he would run 100 miles in 30 days.
“He said, 'I can run and make a difference by using what I have,’" Chad Baucom, CJ’s dad said. "He wasn't able to play soccer or any sport in an official way, but he could still get out there and run.”
The family agreed as a unit to pick Cooperative Christian Ministries as the organization to receive the funds CJ raised. During the initial coronavirus shut down, CJ’s family had donated canned goods to CCM and he kept that in his mind when discussing the fund raiser.
“I think he remembered that as a really good place to make a contribution," Chad said.
CJ’s parents set up a Facebook page where donors could give funds fee free and track CJ’s progress on his runs. His parents shared where CJ had run, the distance he ran each day and photos of his work. They tried to set up his runs in areas in Cabarrus County near CCM locations to bring awareness to the organization.
While CJ’s parents set up the fundraiser, his dad Chad was quick to give CJ full credit.
"He said, ‘I want to run and help the community.’ We helped him build the infrastructure around that, but really he did all the work,” he said.
His first day running was April 18 and he completed the run 30 days later May 17. His big sister helped keep him company during his runs, by riding her bike along with him. Chad said since CJ runs a 6 minute and 54 second mile, he wasn’t sure he and his wife could keep up.
At first, friends and church family started to donate.
His runs later gained local attention and eventually, he was asked to be on the Ryan and Kelly show to talk about his fundraiser. One of the show’s sponsor’s John Frieda Hair Care donated $5,000 to the run.
When asked about the amount of money he was able to raise for CCM, CJ said he was happily surprised.
"I just liked helping people in the community and being able to get outside,"CJ said. "I thought I would just raise a couple hundred."
In the Harrisburg September Town Council Meeting, CJ spoke during the public comment period to thank the Harrisburg Fire Department for donating $625 for the run.
CJ said the run helped him enjoy being outside even though his sports had been cancelled. He is an avid soccer player and participates in Karate. He hopes next spring to also run track.
