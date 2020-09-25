100 milesi n 30 days: Harrisburg fourth grader raises $11,200 for CCM

While CJ’s parents set up the fundraiser, his dad Chad was quick to give CJ full credit.

"He said, ‘I want to run and help the community.’ We helped him build the infrastructure around that, but really he did all the work,” he said.

His first day running was April 18 and he completed the run 30 days later May 17. His big sister helped keep him company during his runs, by riding her bike along with him. Chad said since CJ runs a 6 minute and 54 second mile, he wasn’t sure he and his wife could keep up.

At first, friends and church family started to donate.

His runs later gained local attention and eventually, he was asked to be on the Ryan and Kelly show to talk about his fundraiser. One of the show’s sponsor’s John Frieda Hair Care donated $5,000 to the run.

When asked about the amount of money he was able to raise for CCM, CJ said he was happily surprised.

"I just liked helping people in the community and being able to get outside,"CJ said. "I thought I would just raise a couple hundred."

In the Harrisburg September Town Council Meeting, CJ spoke during the public comment period to thank the Harrisburg Fire Department for donating $625 for the run.

CJ said the run helped him enjoy being outside even though his sports had been cancelled. He is an avid soccer player and participates in Karate. He hopes next spring to also run track.