115 acres along Rocky River being conserved by Three Rivers Land Trust
115 acres along Rocky River being conserved by Three Rivers Land Trust

  • Updated
River wildlife

Bald eagles, river otters, softshell turtles and many other important wildlife species call this river home.

 From Three Rivers Land Trust

Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) recently announced the conservation of a 115-acre property located in Stanly County.

The landowners, Leon and Donna Huneycutt, placed a permanent conservation easement on their property in December of 2020. This working-lands conservation easement allows for continued agricultural and forestry practices, while restricting the future development and subdivision of this important parcel.

The Huneycutts previously worked with TRLT in 2002 to protect an adjacent 136-acre property. Both properties possess significant river frontage on the Rocky River, one of the longest undammed rivers in the Piedmont. Bald eagles, river otters, softshell turtles and many other important wildlife species call this river home.

“Three Rivers Land Trust is proud to have worked with the Huneycutts to permanently conserve their property and help them meet their conservation goals,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “Protecting working farms and forests has been a focus of TRLT since our inception, having protected more than 15,000 acres of farmland since 1995.”

Conservation

Leon Huneycutt holds one of the signs going up on the 115-acre tract along Rocky River in Stanly County that is being conserved.

Leon is leading by example, not only are he and his wife conservation land owners, Leon also serves on the TRLT Board of Directors.

To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

For more information about supporting Three Rivers Land Trust by becoming a member, please contact michael@threeriverslandtrust.org or visit their website at www.threeriverslandtrust.org/donate.

About Three Rivers Land Trust

Three Rivers Land Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the most important natural, scenic, agricultural, and historic places in a 15-county region of the Piedmont and Coastal Plain of North Carolina. Since 1995, the Land Trust has worked to offer reasonable and attractive options to landowners who want to conserve their lands for future generations to enjoy. Our mission is to work thoughtfully and selectively with property owners to conserve our lands, vistas, and the essential nature of the region.

