 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12 Days of Christmas in Davidson
View Comments

12 Days of Christmas in Davidson

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Celebrating Christmas

For 12 days, ending Saturday, Dec. 12, everyone could vote online for their favorite tree by donating $5.

 Robyn Lynn Benjamin

DAVIDSON - I was seated at the Famous Toastery in Davidson, last Monday, by the window. Outside the window, there was a row of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, children chasing rainbow colored bubbles, a woman ambling down the street on stilts, and a couple walking a brown dog, clad in a Santa sweater.

To my amazement, Santa Claus, himself, drove by as a passenger, on a golf cart.

Santa Claus

You never know might drive by - Santa Claus!

After I finished lunch, I crossed Main Street to see The Giving Village fundraiser, on the lawn in front of the Davidson Public Library. I admired the resplendent row of Christmas trees.

Each tree was beautifully decorated. The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Davidson. Last year the festival raised more than $30,000 for local non-profit efforts.

Sights of the season

Trees weren't the only festive things in town. One lady was fillling the air with bubbles.
12 Days of Christmas

Beautifully decorated trees on the green in Davidson are part of an annual festival spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Davidson.

To cast a vote for one's favorite decorated tree(s), residents were encouraged to donate $5 per tree, online. The event ran for 12 days, from Dec. 1-12.

Not so tiny toy soldier

A not so tiny toy soldier was walking around town.
Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn Lynne Benjamin

Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts