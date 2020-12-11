12 Days of Christmas in Davidson

DAVIDSON - I was seated at the Famous Toastery in Davidson, last Monday, by the window. Outside the window, there was a row of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, children chasing rainbow colored bubbles, a woman ambling down the street on stilts, and a couple walking a brown dog, clad in a Santa sweater.

To my amazement, Santa Claus, himself, drove by as a passenger, on a golf cart.

After I finished lunch, I crossed Main Street to see The Giving Village fundraiser, on the lawn in front of the Davidson Public Library. I admired the resplendent row of Christmas trees.

Each tree was beautifully decorated. The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Davidson. Last year the festival raised more than $30,000 for local non-profit efforts.

To cast a vote for one's favorite decorated tree(s), residents were encouraged to donate $5 per tree, online. The event ran for 12 days, from Dec. 1-12.

Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.