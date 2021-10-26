12 mini mysteries make up I Spy Artwork Scavenger Hunt’s Clay edition

Is it impolite to stare? Not in The Galleries, and not while playing our I Spy Artwork Scavenger Hunt. The latest version of the game, which shows 12 mystery artwork fragments from the Clay exhibition, is now available and waiting for super sleuths like your family and friends to crack the case.
It’s not easy, so bring your power of observation with you, and prepare to stare at and study lots of pottery. The Clay exhibition features hundreds of works from dozens of artists, and we’re sure you’ll leave The Galleries with a new admiration for the beautiful, clever and intricate details in this incredible collection.
Want to Play?
I Spy Artwork Scavenger Hunt is free and available to all ages in The Galleries. Just stop by the front desk and ask for a copy, or pull up the digital version on our website at https://bit.ly/ispyclay.
The Galleries are open Tuesday – Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 11-4 in the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord.
The Galleries’ Clay exhibition is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank.
This Week (Oct. 27-30)
Live Music at Cabarrus Brewing Company – 9daytrip – Friday, 7- 9:30 p.m. 9daytrip’s own recipe of soulful blues, homegrown Carolina country and rock-n-roll roots mixed with psychedelic jam presents an Americana sound all their own. Recommended for all ages; cost is free. Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord. For more information, see Live Music at CBC - Visit Cabarrus.
Day of the Dead: A Halloween Spectacle - Saturday, 4 - 11 p.m. It’s a Halloween spectacle with live music from Charlottesville alt-rock jam band Kendall Street Company, local arts and crafts vendors, cold draft beer, from Pharr Mill Brewing, and some of Charlotte's top food trucks on site for vegans and carnivores alike. Come early and car camp. Tickets are $30-$75. GreenLife Family Farms, 281 Odell School Road, Concord. Day of the Dead: A Halloween Spectacle Tickets, Sat, Oct 30, 2021 at 4 p.m. | Eventbrite.
Fall Festival at Rocky River Vineyards - Saturday, noon - 6 p.m. Welcome Fall with a little stroll through the craft vendors while you sip on a cup of mulled wine or an apple cider slushy. Pack a picnic or enjoy a charcuterie. Then do some dancing! And don’t forget to pick up your Christmas wines, Frosty, Blitzen, Rudolph, and Blackberry! Recommended for adults; cost is free. Rocky River Vineyards, 11685 Reed Mine Road, Midland. For more information, see Fall Festival at Rocky River Vineyards - Visit Cabarrus.
Hallow-Wine - Old Courthouse Theatre & Cabo Winery - Friday, Oct. 29 & Saturday, Oct. 30, 7 - 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31, 2 - 3:30 p.m. Join Old Courthouse Theatre & Cabo Winery for a spooky good time! Watch three 10-Minute Plays with a Halloween theme and enjoy hors d'oeuvres. Wine, Beer, Soda & Wine Slushies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited to 30 patrons. OCT & Cabo Winery will follow mask mandates in place by Governor Cooper. At this time, masks are recommended.
Refunds will only be given if the event has to be canceled due to government mandates. Recommended for adults. Cabo Winery, 32-A2 Union Street South, Concord. To purchase tickets, visit OCT (arts-people.com).
Next Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
Charlotte Symphony On Tap at CBC - Tuesday, Nov. 2, 7 - 9 p.m. Your Charlotte Symphony is back on tap at Cabarrus Brewing Company! Entering its sixth season, this popular series features a more intimate orchestra experience with classical and contemporary tunes from a diverse range of composers – all within the laid-back environment of a neighborhood brewery. Limited general admission seating is available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are $20. On Tap performances are special events with limited ticket availability. Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave NW, Concord. Visit the website to purchase tickets: On Tap @ Cabarrus Brewing Co.| Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.
Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat - Southern Strain Brewing Company - Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 6 - 7 p.m. Pre-purchase your canvas right here for $35! A spectrum of pre-mixed puddle paints, 11x14" canvas, and gloves available for each participant! Run-time with TuxedoKat's 3-Step explanation is about 30 minutes, depending on how many times you pour! Participants will leave wet puddle painting at Southern Strain to dry and available for pick up after 48 hours. Please wear painting clothes! All ages welcomed! Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Avenue NE, Suite 3001, Concord. To reserve a spot, visit Come Puddle Paint at brewery in CONCORD! Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite.
Salute to America: A Veteran’s Day Celebration - Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. Come to experience inspiring renditions of military marches such as “Boys of the Old Brigade” and “Women of the Podium.” Sing along with favorites such as “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “America the Beautiful.” Plus, enjoy a special treat of original patriotic selections written for our wind band. We are particularly honored that the 208th Army Band Brass Quintet is joining us for this patriotic presentation. Recommended for all ages. Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Concerts & Tickets - Charlotte Concert Band.
Upcoming
Stargazer Music Festival - Saturday, Nov. 13, 7 - 10:30 p.m.; In a field at night while planet-gazing, producers perform crafted original hip-hop & experimental electronic w/ live instrumentals by Your Neighborhood Orchestra. Pull up blankets & chairs in the grass around the stage for unparalleled night concerts. Recommended for all ages; tickets are $18-$25. GreenLife Family Farms, 281 Odell School Road, Concord. For more information, contact info@charlottenewmusic.org.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord. More details at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
“A Splendid Christmas”, Vintage Market Days of Charlotte – Dec. 3-5, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days® returns to Charlotte for our 2021 Fall Market, “A Splendid Christmas”, Dec. 3-5, at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte is an upscale vintage & vintage inspired indoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. We hand select the best vendors, both local and from across the nation, to be a part of our events. Come enjoy spectacular shopping, live music, delicious food, and more! The market is all indoors, so weather is not a factor! Come shop in comfort in one of the most unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experiences in Cabarrus County! Tickets are $10-15; Recommended for all ages. Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "A Splendid Christmas” Tickets, Fri, Dec 3, at 10 a.m. | Eventbrite.
Christmas with Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Davis Theatre - Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season in the Davis Theatre with Darin & Brooke Aldridge – one of the most acclaimed young acts in acoustic music today! This husband and wife duo continues to top Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts and have received multiple accolades from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). For more information and to purchase tickets, see cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Hear the American Spiritual Ensemble perform in Cabarrus County with a local community choir created especially for this performance. The perfect concert for church congregations, ticketing information, including group rates, will be announced soon. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Cost is free; Recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
EXHIBITION - Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, July 16, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
AFTER SCHOOL AND ADULT ART CLASSES in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Cost is free. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals every Monday 7 - 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Cost is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
