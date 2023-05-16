CONCORD — Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County is hosting the 12th Annual Golf Tournament benefiting its affordable housing initiatives. Whether you are an avid golfer or just play for fun, this tournament will be a good time for all.

The 18-hole tournament presented by Preferred Construction Supply will take place Monday, May 22, at Cabarrus Country Club in Concord. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. for the Captain’s Choice tournament. The event includes 18 holes of golf at the beautiful Cabarrus Country Club, an on-the-go breakfast, lunch, and entry into all contests: Men’s and Women’s Longest Drive, Putting, and Chipping. There are still sponsorships and four-person teams available, but they are filling up quickly.

“Preferred Construction Supply is proud to support Habitat Cabarrus and the multitude of local construction firms who support this worthwhile charity. While providing a full line of construction, consumable and building/site materials, we are also very pleased to recognize those companies who have been engaged to support the housing needs within Cabarrus County,” said Josh McKnight, group manager.

The 19th Hole Reception sponsored by Uwharrie Bank will be in the clubhouse immediately following the tournament. In addition to the presentation of the awards and food, there will be a silent auction for exclusive golf packages, and a raffle drawing with items and experiences from local golf courses, restaurants and shops.

“Habitat Cabarrus is the collaboration of like-minded businesses and community supporters who understand that everyone deserves a decent and affordable place to live. To see that happen, we need to work together. Our generous donors and supporters fuel our passion for the cause and enable us to make the impact that we do,” said Bill Shelton, CEO.

The golf tournament has been an integral part of Habitat Cabarrus’ fundraising efforts. Currently, there are four new home builds in progress, and the goal is completing 75 critical home repairs by June 30. The Habitat Cabarrus Critical Home Repair Program provides urgent repair services for life-threatening situations to the community’s vulnerable, aging, and veteran populations. This program has continued to grow in need, especially over the past two to three years.

For more information on the golf tournament or to sign up, visit https://www.habitatcabarrus.org and/or email bonnie@habitatcabarrus.org.