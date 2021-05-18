20 ukuleles and a mission to play as one

Musician Brian Sullivan knows the value of playing in a group, and he wants others to know it, too.
"When we make music together, we make space for each other, and good and wonderful things can come about through that," said Sullivan, whose earned his Ph.D. at the University of Illinois on the subject of hospitality as it pertains to music.
Now Sullivan's mission is coming true, thanks in part to an Artist Support Grant that is helping him promote group ukulele experiences throughout Cabarrus County. Artist Support Grants are awarded by the North Carolina Arts Council to artists for assistance with their art projects. Applicants are judged by a multicounty panel of established artists, arts professionals, arts educators and administrators. The Cabarrus Arts Council assists in selecting panelists.
Sullivan used his $2,000 award to purchase 20 ukuleles and a projection and PA system with the plan to create local ukulele learn and jam sessions.
First stop? Uke Can Play! Ukulele Learn and Jam Session at the Cabarrus Brewing Company this Saturday, May 22, 4-6 pm. Bring your own ukulele or rent one for a suggested $10 donation. Learn more: https://fb.me/e/1r7X0H9xC.
Why the ukulele?
It's one of the easier instruments to learn. "It's an open doorway. A low bar to entry to get you going. Only four strings. It's very light in weight and also how hard it is to press the strings," said Sullivan. "It presents a lot of opportunities because of that."
The biggest reason to pick up a ukulele?
"It's just such an endearing and uncomplicated instrument," said Sullivan. "It's hard to have a frown when you strum the ukulele."
For more information about Sullivan's efforts, visit www.sullyukes.wordpress.com.
Want to go?
What: Uke Can Play! Ukulele Learn and Jam Session
When: Saturday, May 22, 4-6 pm
Where: Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord
How (much): the learning and jam part is free; Bring your own ukulele or rent one for a suggested $10 donation
Learn more: https://fb.me/e/1r7X0H9xC
Sign-Up Form: https://bit.ly/ukejam522https://bit.ly/ukejam522
Bonus: Stick around to hear Brian Sullivan play when folk trio Piedmont Temperance Movement plays live at CBC from 7-9:30 pm
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
THIS WEEK
Small Business Saturday – Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Join us as we close Union Street for some outdoor, social distance shopping with your downtown businesses! Enjoy your favorite brews from Red Hill Brewing Company and Southern Strain Brewing, along with food from your favorite downtown restaurants and G's Chimney Cakes Food Truck. The Cabarrus Arts Council will be open as well. So grab a drink and peruse the street for this special Small Business Saturday promotion! *Must wear mask for service*; Union Street in downtown Concord.
Open Mic Night – Lil’ Robert’s Place, Wednesday, May 19, 7-10 pm - Think you have some talent that you’d like to share with our patrons? Well bring it on! They’d love to hear you! Lil’ Robert’s Place, 23 Union Street S, downtown Concord; lilrobertsplace.com.
Roots Write Time – Thursday, May 20, 6- 7:30 p.m. Are you mired by procrastination and doubt? We will discuss some tools to overcome distractions and jumpstart your personal and family history writing projects. Register by May 19 to receive the Microsoft Teams meeting link. To register:www.go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/roots-write-time-rr-11/.
Puddle Painting!– Thursday, May 20, 6-8 p.m.; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All ages welcomed! Southern Strain Brewing Company, 165 Brumley Ave. NE, Concord; www.facebook.com/Tuxedokat.Imaginarium.
Uke Can Play! Ukulele Learn and Jam Session; Saturday, May 22, 4-6 p.m. – Have you ever thought to yourself, "Hey, you know what? I think I'd like to try to play the ukulele!" Well, look no further. We have the event for you! Drop by Saturday for a learn and jam session with our buddy Brian Sullivan. There will be ukuleles available for rent with a $10 suggested donation, or feel free to bring your own. Brian will lead the group by teaching the basics which will culminate with a group jam utilizing everything you just learned! So give it a try, you may just find your new musical passion! Sign up via this link: bit.ly/ukejam522, Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord.
Live
Music - Piedmont Temperance Movement, Saturday, May 22, 7-9:30 p.m.
– Live music is BACK here at CBC! Join us for a socially distanced performance by Piedmont Temperance Movement on Saturday May 22, 7-9:30 pm.Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord. www.facebook.com/piedmonttemperancemovement/.
NEXT WEEK
Open Mic Night – Lil’ Robert’s Place, Wednesday, May 26, 7-10 p.m. - Think you have some talent that you’d like to share with our patrons? Well bring it on! They’d love to hear you! Lil’ Robert’s Place, 23 Union Street S, downtown Concord; lilrobertsplace.com.
Friday Night Fever – We’re So Creative, Friday, May 28, 5 - 11 p.m.; Enjoy Fellowship and Fun while working on your sewing projects. At this time, we have suspended a combined meal together for Covid safety precautions. You are welcome to bring your own dinner with you.$15; 8637 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord. www.weresewcreative.com/friday-night-fever-may-28-2021-5-00-pm-11-00-pm.html.
UPCOMING
Cabarrus 4-H Cloverbuddies Summer Club – Tuesday - Thursday, June 8-10, 9 a.m. - noon; an in-person event, just for Cloverbuds Cloverbuddies Club. Share your love of animals with others. A great mix of science, animals and art, all especially for our 5-8 year-old friends. Ages: 5-8. Cost: $30. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Rockin’ the Burg’s The Embers, featuring The Charlotte Symphony – Saturday, June 12, 7-10 PM; Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks, children’s activities, including an inflatable and other outdoor yard games, and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed pets are welcome. Harrisburg Park is a tobacco and alcohol-free park. Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg. Pre-registration is REQUIRED for all concerts. Visit www.harrisburgnc.org//419/Rockin-the-Burg for tickets.
Cabarrus 4-H Digital Artisan Spin Club – Mondays, June 28 - July 19, 9-10 a.m.; Explore digital creations to design your own custom logos, stickers, T-shirts and other apparel using Cricut. Canva and other programs. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Some meetings will be virtual, while others will be in-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Jewelry Day Camp – Tuesday & Wednesday, June 28 & 29, 1-4 p.m.; Learn different methods for making pieces in a variety of media. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Photography Day Camp – Tuesday - Thursday, June 29 - July 1, 10 a.m. - noon; Tips and tricks with daily challenges. Meets virtually. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. Meets virtually; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fun with Fashion Day Camp. Reinvent your wardrobe by refashioning, redesigning, and sharing with others. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Gogh With It Spin Club – Thursdays, July 15 - August 12, 1-3 p.m.; Art History Club. Explore famous painters and their painting styles through interpretation and try to recreate some of the classics. Age 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Theater Day Camp – Wednesday - Friday, July 28-30, 9 a.m. - noon; Improv, puppets and monologues. Come and learn the basics. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25.In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Cabarrus 4-H Creative Crew Day Camp – Tuesday - Friday, August 17-20, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Creative Crew: Explore a different craft medium each day. Ages 8-13. Cost: $25. In-person at Cabarrus 4-H Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord; Contact Tracy LeCompte, tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu, 704-920-3310 for details.
Virtual Art Show by PALEFACE: Monday, June 21, 8:05 p.m.; Join Paleface for a Virtual Art Show. http://bit.ly/2OYTNr9
ONGOING:
Virtual Exhibition: Fresh Works – Now – Saturday,
June 5, 2021; an exhibition of early career artists and Artisans. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries/exhibitions
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
SUMMER ART CAMPS starting June 14. New camps each week of the summer. Drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, and various crafts will be included. All materials will be included. Camps are from Monday-Friday from 9:00-11:30 a.m. each day for one week. call 704-786-8570 to register.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed 12-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.