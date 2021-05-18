20 ukuleles and a mission to play as one

Uke Can Play! Ukulele Learn and Jam Session; Saturday, May 22, 4-6 p.m. – Have you ever thought to yourself, "Hey, you know what? I think I'd like to try to play the ukulele!" Well, look no further. We have the event for you! Drop by Saturday for a learn and jam session with our buddy Brian Sullivan. There will be ukuleles available for rent with a $10 suggested donation, or feel free to bring your own. Brian will lead the group by teaching the basics which will culminate with a group jam utilizing everything you just learned! So give it a try, you may just find your new musical passion! Sign up via this link: bit.ly/ukejam522, Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Ave. NW, Concord.