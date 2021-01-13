2020 Loop the Loop Participants Recognized

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis would like to congratulate the participants of the fourth annual the Loop the Loop Challenge. Loop the Loop is a series of loops around downtown Kannapolis and Kannapolis School facilities that people can walk, bike or run. Count your miles and you can win prizes. You can even sign up your dog and they can collect prizes for their miles.

This year, three participants logged over 2,300 miles each. Russ Hoyser, Sylvia Anderson and Robert Kuddie reached this incredible achievement.

In total, 271 people recorded over 45,000 miles in 2020. Additionally, 16 dogs participated and logged over 3,700 miles.

“We continue to be amazed by the number of people who are participating in these programs,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “We hear so many great stories on how the programs help them to get to know more people in the community, spend quality time with their families, lose weight and have better health. This is a great way for us to have a better community: physically, mentally and socially. We hope you and your family will participate this year.”