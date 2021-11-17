4-H McCrary Agribusiness Scholarship available

The William E. McCrary Scholarship is being offered to any Cabarrus County FFA or 4-H graduating high school senior member who is planning a career in some aspect of agribusiness.
Agribusiness encompasses a variety of business and science-related fields, including but not limited to environmental science, horticulture, animal science, veterinary science, agriculture, fisheries science, food science, nutrition, machinery, engineering, information technology, consumer science and other agricultural-related fields.
Those students who have applied to and/or been accepted to an accredited institute of higher education and who are in good standing at their high school can receive qualifications, procedures, application form and recipient responsibilities by contacting Genie Lowe, Cabarrus County 4-H Foundation Awards chair at Cabarrus4HFoundation@gmail.com.