 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-H McCrary Agribusiness Scholarship available
0 Comments

4-H McCrary Agribusiness Scholarship available

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
4-H

The William E. McCrary Scholarship is being offered to any Cabarrus County FFA or 4-H graduating high school senior member who is planning a career in some aspect of agribusiness.

Agribusiness encompasses a variety of business and science-related fields, including but not limited to environmental science, horticulture, animal science, veterinary science, agriculture, fisheries science, food science, nutrition, machinery, engineering, information technology, consumer science and other agricultural-related fields.

Those students who have applied to and/or been accepted to an accredited institute of higher education and who are in good standing at their high school can receive qualifications, procedures, application form and recipient responsibilities by contacting Genie Lowe, Cabarrus County 4-H Foundation Awards chair at Cabarrus4HFoundation@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hilarious video shows monster shark slapping fisherman's butt on TikTok

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts