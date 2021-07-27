$40 million investment coming to Downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – The City of Kannapolis has reached an agreement which will bring more development to West Avenue. The City will provide three parcels of property to Right Field Development, LLC as an investment incentive. The land has an appraised value of $1,668,442. In return, Right Field Development, LLC will develop the parcels into apartments, restaurants, retail stores, condominiums and possibly a hotel. Construction must be completed by 2026 with a minimum tax value of $40.125 million.

The parcels known as Blocks 4A, 4B and 5 are located in front of Atrium Health Ballpark and total approximately 1.902 acres. Right Field Development is composed of the Lansing Melbourne Group (who constructed the new VIDA Apartments on West Avenue) and Temerity Capital Partners (the owners of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers). Right Field Development expects to begin the Phase 1 Project within several months with Phases 2 and 3 to follow.

Phase 1 - Block 4A is 0.362 acres on West Avenue immediately north of the entryway plaza to Atrium Health Ballpark and will be developed as a seven-story building of offices, a restaurant, the offices of the Cannon Ballers Team, ticketing space and five stories of apartments. Each apartment will have dedicated patio space that will face either West Avenue or the ballpark. Once completed it will have a minimum tax value of $8,460,000.