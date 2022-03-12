$5 million Ferrari LaFerrari proves its hypercar credentials at Charlotte AutoFair

• It’s hyper thirsty. Even though Ferrari’s latest hypercar has a hybrid drivetrain (combining a gas engine and electric motors), don’t expect Toyota Prius-level gas mileage. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates the LaFerrari can only go 12 miles on a gallon of premium gasoline in the city and 16 on the highway.

The LaFerrari is not Ferrari’s first attempt to build a fast car; Enzo Ferrari’s company has been producing roadgoing racing machines since 1947. Four of its previous models are generally considered to be trendsetters of the mid-engine supercar and hypercar categories: the 1984–87 twin-turbocharged 288 GTO (272 built), the 1987–92 twin-turbo F40 (1,315 built), the 1995–97 V-12 F50 (349 built), and the 2002–04 Enzo (400 built).

The Ferrari LaFerrari, provided by Rick Hendrick of Concord, isn’t the only automotive eye candy coming to the April 7-10 Charlotte AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Showcase Pavilion will also feature a Ford GT40 that starred in the Ford v Ferrari movie, the “Best of the Best” of the recent car show circuit, a nostalgic display of AMC products, and the one-off, wedge-shaped 1966 Cannara I sports car.

More information