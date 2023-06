The Concord Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, holds 6 Sunday Nights of Summer with fun, food and fellowship, July 9 through Aug. 13.

A light supper will be provided at 5:30 p.m., followed at 6:15 p.m. by a devotion and classes in cake decorating, woodworking, art, and gardening/bonsai, hymn singing and games -- all activities ending at 7:15 p.m. Both adults and children are welcome.