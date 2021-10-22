7 ambassador queens chosen at Miss Cabarrus pageant

The Miss Cabarrus County Youth Pageant, directed by Michelle Trombley, was held on Saturday Sept. 25, at Kannapolis Middle School. Kristin Billings was the Emcee for the event.

Five judges had the difficult task of choosing our 2021 Queens. Depending on age division competition phases included interview, photogenic, party dress/ evening gown and talent.

The pageant featured special guest performances from Taylor Foley and Let’s Dance studio as well as our 2020 reigning queens.

Special award recognition went to Mckinlee Long for the Majestic title and Chasity Riley Spirit Award/ Interview. Alivia Heath won Alan E. Haney Overall Talent Award. Presley SanFilippo won the people’s choice award.

Nicole Hinson, Abigail Coble and Harper Manigan were chosen as Ambassador Queens to serve another year on our court based on character, passion for the organization, participation during their reign and a written essay.

Seven queens for the 2021 year were chosen as well as three Ambassador Queens. The organization is excited to begin a year full of community service as they represent their title and reach out to Cabarrus County and surrounding areas. To follow them on their journey on the organizations Facebook page: Miss Cabarrus County Youth Queens. For community service inquiries and appearance opportunities please email Michelletrombley@hotmail.com.