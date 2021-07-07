 Skip to main content
7-Eleven makes donation for Robinson band trip
7-Eleven makes donation for Robinson band trip

  • Updated
7-Eleven makes donation for Robinson band trip

Beatrize Coyer, manager of the 7-Eleven on 11550 N Tryon St, between Charlotte and Concord, presented a check to Andrew Carter, Director of the Jay M. Robinson High School Band, and students, on Friday, July 2. The check was presented to Director Carter to help defray expenses for the upcoming Hawaii trip to march in the Pearl Harbor Parade in December, 2021. The band has been actively fundraising in order to make the trip possible for all students. Featured in the photo are left to right above: Connor Ernst, Beatrize Coyer, Andrew Carter, Isabelle Jones, Abigail Jones, and Scott Symanski. For more information about the trip, go to www.robinsonbandsgohawaii.com

 Submitted photo

7-Eleven on Tryon Street made a contribution to Jay M. Robinson Band's fundraising efforts.

The Marching Bulldogs will be going to Pearl Harbor in December.

