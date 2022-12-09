70 stores pay fines for price scanning errors in 38 counties

RALEIGH - The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors.

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a re-inspection.

Following are civil penalties recorded in the third quarter of 2022 stores in counties around Cabarrus:

• (Iredell) Dollar General at 105 Deal Road, Mooresville paid $1,865 in fines. An inspection in August found an error rate of 4 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid a fine in two previous inspections this year. The store passed inspection in November.

• (Mecklenburg) Dollar General at 7322 The Plaza, Charlotte paid $4,130 in fines. An inspection in August found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid fines for four previous inspections. The store passed inspection in November.

• (Mecklenburg) Dollar General at 6201 South Boulevard, Charlotte has paid $1,790 in fines. An inspection in August found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid a fine for two previous inspections this year. The store passed inspection in October.

• (Mecklenburg) Circle K at 3424 Matthews Mint Hill, Matthews has paid $1,665 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 4 percent based on six overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store also failed a reinspection in November with an 8 percent error rate based on eight overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store was assessed a $1,490 fine and will be reinspected.

• (Mecklenburg) Family Dollar at 7921 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte paid 5,000 in fines. An inspection in October found an error rate of 15.67 percent based on 47 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid fines for two previous inspections. The store will be reinspected.

• (Mecklenburg) Sam’s Mart at 10343 Cane Creek Drive, Huntersville paid $930 in fines. An inspection in March found an error rate of 11 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store passed inspection in May.

• (Mecklenburg) Walmart Supercenter at 7735 North Tryon St., Charlotte paid $4,780 in fines. An inspection in March showed an error rate of 7 percent based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid fines for two other inspections since November of 2021. The store passed inspection in June.

• (Mecklenburg) Walmart Supercenter at 11145 Bryon Town Center, Huntersville paid $3,455 in fines. An inspection in May showed an error rate of 4.67 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid a fine for an inspection in March. The store passed inspection in July.

• (Mecklenburg) Walmart Supercenter at 9820 Callabridge Ct., Charlotte paid $3,870 in fines. An inspection in June found an error rate of 5.33 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in August.

• (Mecklenburg) Walmart Supercenter at 8180 South Tryon St., Charlotte paid $3,615 in fines. An inspection in June found an error rate of 4.33 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in August.

• (Rowan) Dollar General at 335 North Salisbury Ave., Spencer paid $1,960 in fines. An inspection in October found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed three additional inspections this year and paid additional fines. The store will be reinspected.

• (Stanly) Dollar General at 138 N.C. Hwy 740, Badin paid $990 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

• (Stanly) Family Dollar at 103 North Main St., Norwood paid $2,805 in fines. An inspection in September found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed four previous inspections and paid additional fines. The store was reinspected in November and failed with an error rate of 6 percent based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $3,950 fine and will be reinspected.

• (Union) Walmart Supercenter at 2101 Yount St., Indian Trail paid $3,840 in fines. An inspection in March found an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid fines for four other inspections since August 2021. The store passed inspection in May.

• (Union) Walmart Supercenter at 2406 Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe paid $1,665 in fines. An inspection in May found an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in July.