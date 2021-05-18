7th Annual MoveIt! Walk Saturday

Parkinson Association of the Carolinas (PAC) will host its seventh annual MoveIt! Walk Charlotte on Saturday, May 22, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Symphony Park, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, behind SouthPark Mall.

The goal of the MoveIt! Walk is to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease and increase support and funding for Parkinson Association’s free programs and services. The proceeds from this event will benefit the Carolina Parkinson’s community, including people living with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers and their families.

In addition to the walk, the event will include an “Ask the Doc” session, a large number of Parkinson’s related exhibitors, kid’s activity area, “relaxation area,” yoga, a raffle prize drawing and live music.

Participation is free and open to all ages. Registration is encouraged for individual walkers and teams. Fundraisers can track their progress on the event page between now and the end of the event, and supporters can interact with one another by sharing photos, videos and other posts on the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas’ Facebook page.

For detailed information on how to participate in the walk, form or support a team, sponsor the event, and more, visit www.parkinsonassociation.org.