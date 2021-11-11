93-year-old joins Duke study to help solve kidney disease mystery in people of African ancestry

Asbury was just 7 years old when her mother died after giving birth to a little boy. Her baby brother died a few months later. The tragedies left the family with questions that remain unanswered to this day.

“We didn’t know why either of them died,” said Asbury, who was raised by an aunt. “We don’t know if she had problems in pregnancy. We don’t know about either of their health.”

Asbury graduated from high school in 1947 and became a domestic worker, one of the few jobs available to Black women without a college degree at the time. She worked for the same family of textile mill executives for nearly 27 years, helping to raise their children while raising her own three daughters as a single mother.

As times changed, she had the opportunity to start a career in health care. She worked as a nursing assistant at the former Cabarrus Memorial Hospital until she retired. Working in the medical field, as well as the mystery surrounding her mother’s death, inspired Asbury to become interested in clinical research, she said.

Dixon, who lives in Kannapolis and is retired from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts, said her mother sets an important example.