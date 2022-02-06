A better world with Frankie and Danella

True fact. At one time Frankie was the best-known person in Cabarrus County.

Every school kid knew Frankie. Every do-well and ne’er-do-well knew Frankie. He took pictures of most of the rest of them. For 42 years.

And as far as I know, no one did not like Frankie. I never saw him get mad at anybody. I never saw him pitch a hissy. He was the best at his job of any other person I know. An ambassador.

He was on call 24 hours a day. In the wee hours, he’d be taking pictures of fires, crashes and other newsworthy events. One thousand high school football and basketball games. One hundred Christmas parades.

He slept with a fire and police scanner. And Danella. She was his Rock. In the middle of the night she would throw on sweats and go out with Frankie just to find out what all the fuss was about. His mother, Ethel, was probably one of the three nicest women I have ever known. She would call me to come to supper when they were having oyster stew. It worked out fine for me because none of the Furrs liked the oysters themselves. Just the pot liquor.