A bridge is named in honor or fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping

CONCORD — The Officer Jason N. Shuping Memorial Bridge was unveiled Friday afternoon by members of the Shuping family.

The bridge on Bruton Smith Boulevard crossing over I-85 was renamed in honor of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping.

Officer Jason Shuping's father Dane Shuping said his son wanted to be a helper, and may have shied away from such a public honor, but he believed his son would have liked it.

"It is very humbling and that is what it would have been to him," Shuping said. "This is a great thing for our community. I'm sure he is looking down here seeing it for himself. Anything that can bring community together, people together."

The Shuping family gathered around the bridge to pull the cover off of the sign revealing the name.

The family attended the Law Enforcement Day outside of the Cabarrus County Government Building earlier in the morning of May 6 for the salute to fallen officers. The Shuping family has a few other members currently in law enforcement. Which is what initially drew his son to the career, Shuping said. But ultimately the career was the right fit because of his will to serve.

"He wanted to serve and protect. That's what it is, serve and protect," he said.

Jason Shuping was a Rowan County native and a graduate of University of North Carolina Pembroke. He completed his basic law enforcement training at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, where his wife has recently founded the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Endowed Scholarship. He began his career in law enforcement in Concord in 2019 before he was killed in the line of duty Dec. 16, 2020, while responding to a call about a crash and possible vehicle theft.

During the May 2021 City Council Meeting, Police Chief Gary Gacek posthumously awarded Officer Jason Shuping the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart. The Medal of Valor is Concord Police Department’s highest commendation and is awarded for exceptional bravery at the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury that goes beyond the call of duty. The Purple Heart is awarded for serious bodily injury or death while confronting a criminal element during the course of police interaction with the public.

Members of the Concord Police Department, community and elected officials were also present at the unveiling.

Concord Mayor Bill Dusch opened the dedication.

"He was an outstanding officer with a bright future who was just beginning his career when he made the ultimate sacrifice in his service to our community," Dusch said.

N.C. House Rep. Kristin Baker was also present at the dedication and took a moment to highlight the need to remember those who give their lives to protect the community.

"We can ensure that the life of Officer Jason Shuping and his story of selfless sacrifice will live on," Baker said. "This bridge dedication reflects the passion and work of countless many. It arose from a grassroots, ground swell of compassion amongst our community members who were determined to memorialize a life of service and honor."

The Concord City Council approved a resolution April 8, 2021 in support of naming the bridge to give to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) in order to rename the bridge.

NCDOT Division 10 Engineer Brett Canipe was present at the unveiling and said the department is always happy to honor fallen officers.

"We have a program where we can name these bridges, structures or segments of roadway. We do that to honor that individual and that individual's family," he said. "We want to do what we can to help remember their sacrifice."

The bridge's sign is visible to all who cross the roadway in that busy section of Concord. The name of Officer Jason Shuping will be ever-present to locals and those passing through.

But his father wanted him to be remembered for one more thing: his smile.