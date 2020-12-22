A community says good-bye, thank you to Officer Jason Shuping

“The commitment of the Concord Police Department to this community is unwavering and invaluable. Today, as we celebrate the life of Jason Shuping, we also honor the men and women of the CPD who selflessly serve all of our residents. We, as a community, and specifically, as the leadership of this great City, will do whatever humanly possible to ensure the safety and wellbeing of each and every one of our CPD officers. We will support Chief Gacek and the Department through this difficult time and in the days and months ahead and ask that you do the same. Likewise, we will be in prayer for Officer Shuping, his wife, family, and friends, as well as for Officer Kaleb Robinson and his family.