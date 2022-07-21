A dream come true, Kannapolis native wins Cosmos International Junior Miss title

KANNAPOLIS — A rising A.L. Brown High School freshman took home the overall title for her age group in the Cosmos International Pageant this month.

Abigail Nicholle Tinsley is heading toward her 14th birthday and has already won the title of Junior Miss Cosmos International.

A native to Kannapolis and a competitive dancer at Dance Dreams Studio, she had already won the Junior Miss Southern States at a previous pageant competition.

She competed in the Cosmos International competition in Orlando, Florida, from July 4-8.

Tinsley competed in the runway, interview, talent, fitness challenge, sportswear, state costume, personality wear and beauty categories.

Her state costume had the theme of sweet tea to represent all the Southern states.

She won in the talent, fitness challenge and interview portions of the competition, ultimately taking home the overall title of Junior Miss Cosmos International.

Tinsley described being in pure shock when her name was announced.

She had previously competed in the same competition a year prior. She had been named third runner up at the time. Tinsley said that while last year wasn't her time, she knew she would be back in 2022.

This year, she said, she felt stronger and more confident in herself. She wants girls to remember to never give up on their dreams.

With her newest title, she plans to make appearances at events as well as community service work.

She has her own service project, Abby's Warm Blessings, where she collects and donates blankets to kids at Jeff Gordon Children’s Center at Atrium Health Cabarrus while they are in the hospital. She said she wants to give children a little comfort while they are there.

She hopes to branch out and not only help her local hospital but other hospitals nationally and possibly even internationally.

She also will be walking in New York Fashion Week this September and will appear on a billboard in Times Square.

To help with Abby's Warm Blessings, visit her Amazon wish list at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3AD2SDD7KG82N#.