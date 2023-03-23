Senior Adult Spring Day Trips are filling up fast in Kannapolis.

A few seats remain to explore Downtown Durham.

On Wednesday, April 5, join Kannapolis Park and Recreation on a trip to Downtown Durham. Your tour will include delicious meals at some of Durham's most popular restaurants, wine/beer tastings, and plenty of shopping opportunities.

These tours include food tastings at five to six different restaurants and food shops, with splashes of wine and tastes of beer here and there.

For more information on this trip, visit: http://bit.ly/3FGIiwf