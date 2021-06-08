A growing passion for agriculture at Patterson Farms

Although adapting to the environment, weather or people can be challenging, Randall finds true joy in working outside every day beside people he cares about. “The agriculture industry is home to the best people, and we have truly made a family out of this operation, both blood-related and not,” he said. “We are blessed to have such hard-working employees.”

Products from Patterson Farm can be found at local retail chains across the state, including Food Lion and Harris Teeter. You can also enjoy products at local restaurants near China Grove, including Stag & Doe. In addition to providing local produce to wholesale and retail chains, Patterson Farms also partners with our NC Farm to School program to provide fresh strawberries and tomatoes for school-aged children across the state. “This partnership is important to us not only because they are a valued customer, but also because it allows us to help feed the next generation,” Randall said. “We often wish that school continued through the summer so that we could work with them all year.”